Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

Is Nick Jonas Getting BOYCOTTED Over Bizarre Tweet Mentioning Elon Musk?

Several fans urged Jonas to delete his tweet, calling it a “poor choice” to engage with Musk publicly. Others warned that this interaction could harm the group’s reputation and future success.

Nick Jonas, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers, has upset fans after engaging with tech mogul Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans are now threatening to boycott the Jonas Brothers, who are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary tour next year.

The controversy began when Musk responded to a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which celebrated Tesla’s profits doubling since the recent U.S. presidential election. Musk accompanied his post with a GIF of the Jonas Brothers spinning on a coffee table, captioned: “My, how the tables have turned!”

Nick Jonas joined the conversation by quoting Musk’s post with a reference to the Jonas Brothers’ cover of Busted’s “Year 3000.” Alongside a photo of Musk, Jonas wrote, “Take us to the Year 3000.”

What Did The Internet Say?

The interaction sparked immediate backlash from fans, many of whom expressed disappointment in Nick’s perceived support for Musk. Some took to X to voice their frustration, stating they would no longer attend the band’s upcoming anniversary tour.

One fan remarked, “I’ve been a supporter since 2005, but I can’t back this anymore.” Another added, “Nick’s silence during the election and this tweet now? I’m done.”

Context of Elon Musk’s Post

Musk’s original tweet celebrated Tesla’s financial gains following the recent U.S. election. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s wealth has surged to $455 billion, making him the richest person in the world. Tesla’s stock price reportedly increased by 71% this year, further bolstering Musk’s net worth.

While some fans defended Jonas, stating the exchange was lighthearted and harmless, the overall sentiment on social media suggested significant disappointment among long-time supporters.

Neither Nick Jonas nor his representatives have responded to the backlash at this time. It remains unclear if the controversy will impact the Jonas Brothers’ plans for their 20th anniversary tour.

