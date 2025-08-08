Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

Sydney Sweeney’s recent appearance on set of Devil Wears Prada 2 has instigated alleged speculation over the already highly-anticipated sequel, that has been surrounded by the California-based controversy over her American Eagle ad campaign. Get the juicy scoop!

Sweeney Spotted on Set: Cameo or Key Role?

On August 7, 2025, Sydney Sweeney was seen exiting a trailer very close to Emily Blunt in a rainy New York City; this fueled the nose-to-nose rumors about her possible involvement in the making of the movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2. The blue hoodie-wearing Sweeney was hardly noticeable to the untrained eyes, but this most likely, by now, rather assuredly is her.

Sydney Sweeney on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” https://t.co/vWv4EQcJgj pic.twitter.com/vMrzzFbR2c — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) August 7, 2025

There has never been an official statement from the movie revealing if she is climaxing or just being invisible throughout her screen time in support of lead actors, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci. Some speculate she was there just to visit, but with her ad campaign taking place at the same time, this is all too fishy.

The American Eagle Ad Drama: A Publicity Scandal

The “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” advertising campaign was launched by American Eagle on July 23, 2025, but the pun “genes/jeans” turned into chaos. Detractors called it tone-deaf, saying it actually supported eugenics and appealed to the male gaze merely because Sweeney’s appearance is blonde and blue-eyed.

With comments by political figures like Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, American Eagle’s stock rose almost 10%. The brand maintained that it was “about the jeans” in their defense, but the aftermath still lingers with some videos disappearing from social media.

Rising Star Sweeney! Where Controversy Meets Elegance

Amid these setbacks, Sweeney has remained a real Hollywood giant. She has solidified her status as a brand worshipper with showcases like Euphoria and The White Lotus. She has worked as the face of Miu Miu, Laneige, and so on. Her upcoming films, Christy and The Housemaid, exemplify her versatility.

The gossip surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2, cameo or otherwise, crowns off an acknowledgment of maintaining relevance, amidst the turmoil, of having missed out on being the best.

