Lizzo Clapbacks At Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad, What’s Her New Song, ‘I’m Goin’ In Till October’ About?

Lizzo’s newest song snippet from “I’m Goin’ In Till October” has already gone viral, with references to the American Eagle jeans advertisement starring Sweeney, which some deem controversial, a mix of humour and cultural critique with a good amount of audacity in lyricism. The duel had its clutches in social media, forcing debates around the pertinent issues of inclusivity, race, and marketing through the lens of 2025’s bipolarized climate.

America’s Eagle Ad That Caused All The Fuss

Australia in America: The campaign in July 2025 for Sydney Sweeney to promote American Eagle was about promoting denim with a pun on “genes” and “jeans”. It included Sweeney, a blonde and blue-eyed actress, with lines like, “Genes are passed down… My jeans are blue.”

The campaign has faced harsh criticism for condoning supposedly eugenics in white supremacy, with some saying it emphasised her appearance over her jeans or the word “genes.” American Eagle stood behind the ad, saying it was “always about the jeans,” but the negative publicity triggered a 10% stock surge.

Lizzo’s Playful Yet Pointed Response

With her body-positive anthems and fabulousness, Lizzo had her own multidimensional parody. On July 31, she posted an AI-generated Instagram meme of herself in denim reading, “My jeans are black,” with the text, “If the Democrats won the election.” Then she posted two TikToks for the song “I’m Goin’ In Till October,” in one of which she rapped: “Fat a** pretty face with the ti**ies / Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.” In a denim outfit, Lizzo washed a Porsche while lyrically and visually responding to the ad. Fans praised her wit, while some questioned her motives in cashing in on the controversy.

Cultural Impact and Ongoing Debate

The Lizzo-Sweeney saga illustrates the tensions surrounding essentially representation in advertising. Lizzo’s response empowered many, but detractors on X stated that it aggravated racial divides, with some branding it as “embarrassing”.

Lizzo attempts a Sydney Sweeney… I’m sorry girl, but you ain’t no Sydney Sweeney. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/wbublI1Ljo — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) August 5, 2025

The controversy exposes brands navigating a divided America, where ideals of inclusivity contest traditional beauty standards. Lizzo’s album that follows, Love in Real Life, may echo these sentiments all the more.

Also Read: Armie Hammer’s Confession! ‘Smoked More Marijuana Than Anyone On Earth,’ Stoned Johnny Depp