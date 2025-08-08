LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Armie Hammer’s Confession! ‘Smoked More Marijuana Than Anyone On Earth,’ Stoned Johnny Depp

Armie Hammer’s Confession! ‘Smoked More Marijuana Than Anyone On Earth,’ Stoned Johnny Depp

Armie Hammer loves spilling tea on his HammerTime podcast, admitted to smoking 20 joints a day and getting Johnny Depp stoned during their Lone Ranger tour! From wild Hollywood nights to Disney-financed private jets, the tales of debauchery and top-tier chaos that become juicier from Armie are spilling over.

Armie Hammer’s Shocking Confession: 20 Joints a Day
Armie Hammer’s Shocking Confession: 20 Joints a Day

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 8, 2025 00:48:58 IST

Hammer’s distinguished ramblings in his Armie Hammer Time podcast fuel speculation about his excessive use of marijuana and one unforgettable incident regarding Johnny Depp. It is both shocking and enthralling to hear the Call Me By Your Name star recount Hollywood wildness. 

Hammer’s Heavy Marijuana Habit

In that July 28 episode, Hammer said that, in the height of his profession, he was rolling and smoking 15 to 20 joints a day, stating, “I love getting people stoned to the point where they”d say, ‘Oh man, I can’t find my feet.’ I like to call that marijuana roofie-mode.”

Such a life-style that symbolized his Hollywood days, he continued to admit, is painted with all indulgence. Hammer’s co-host, Ashton Ramsey, even claimed he was “smoking more weed than anybody on earth”, which Hammer did not deny. Probably a revelation of just the party scandal that surrounded this actor from the days of the Social Network and Lone Ranger. 

Jake Depp press tour madness

The grandiose marijuana escapades landed Hammer in trouble during the press tour for the 2013 film Lone Ranger, where he starred alongside Depp. He recollected getting Depp “super stoned” before a press junket, resulting in their teams preventing them from hanging out for the remainder of the tour.

“They never let me hang out with Johnny after that,” Hammer mused in a good-natured way, highlighting how their two lives led to such chaos, all the more white-guilt for having studio dollars fund it through private jets and lavish purchases. 

Hollywood’s Extravagant Excesses

Hammer and Ramsey reminisced about the “exorbitant” Hollywood spending during the Lone Ranger promotions, with Disney providing private jets, including one for Depp with a movie theatre. Hammer found the accent on the ostentatious era to give an insight into the absurd life of A-list-stardom.

These anecdotes alongside Hammer’s dubious history keep him in the limelight as he strives to re-emerge through roles in movies like Frontier Crucible.

