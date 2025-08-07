LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nicki Minaj’s Wardrobe Slip In Stiletto Challenge, ‘Thongs Definitely Didn’t Help’

Nicki Minaj's trendy Stiletto Challenge was almost a full-fledged X-rated affair! In a Chanel dress too short to sit in, she managed and at the same time spilled some juicy details on Instagram. "Ima do it again for you guys later." Nicki promised!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 7, 2025 05:46:00 IST

Nicki Minaj’s attempt at her own viral “Stiletto Challenge” took a cheeky turn. On 5 August 2025, while trying to recreate the pose from her ‘High School’ video, the rapper posted on her Instagram  regarding a near malfunction of clothes with the accompanying captions that raised eyebrows about her bold style and the risks involved with the challenge.

The Stiletto Challenge: The New Viral Trend

This Stiletto Challenge, framed after the Minaj 2013 “High School” video, also called “Ten Toes,” has become a popular theme on TikTok. It requires balancing on stilettos like in Minaj’s crouch pose poolside, one leg thrown over the other.

There are more than 130,000 videos on TikTok under #nickiminajchallenge, with users balancing themselves on bizarrely inventive items, including nail polish caps, Spam cans, and surfboards. Stars like Ciara and Jenna Bush Hager joined the fun, but safety concerns were raised about the risks of the challenge, with instances such as influencer Mariana Barutkina breaking her spine postpartum. 

Minaj’s Wardrobe Oops: A Comical Response

In her usual humorous way thus, Minaj added on Instagram: “This Chanel little number was just a smidge shorter than I thought & the thongs didn’t help.” Promised to do another in a more conservative outfit, she explains that “both feet on the ground, ten toes” defines the pose.

Netizens are going crazy in comment section with humourous comments like, “If the Queen is struggling with this pose, who am I???” and flooding it with love, “she been setting the bar & trends.”

Such acts are what consolidate her icon status, such as the 2018 BET Awards stage performance, wherein the mega star balanced wardrobe malfunctions with grace.

The Risks and Rewards of Viral Trends

These were the fruits of the Stiletto Challenge, the thrills and perils of the new media prompt. Sprains, like fractured ankles or even worse, stress fractures and chronic foot issues, were considered for the wrong techniques of practice. While Minaj’s activity was indicative of her influence, accidents like the one Barutkina suffered bring safety into play.

As this trend goes on , we’re going to witness a lot of baddies and with Minaj remaining what she does best in amalgamating humour with authenticity.

Also Read: Blake Lively’s Feud With Justin Baldoni , Drags Perez Hilton Into Court For Calling Her ‘Lying Lively’

Tags: chanelhollywoodNicki Minajstiletto challenge

