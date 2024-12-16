Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain is battling heart-related complications and remains in critical condition at a San Francisco hospital. His family has urged fans worldwide to pray for his recovery amidst false rumors of his death.

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco due to heart-related complications, his family confirmed on Sunday. The 73-year-old, who has made a significant impact both in India and internationally, is currently in a critical condition.

Zakir Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia, spoke to media, sharing a heart-wrenching update. She said, “My brother is deeply ill at this time. We are asking all his fans around India and around the world to pray for him, to pray for his health.” Aulia stressed the severity of his health situation, describing him as “very, very critical” and requesting that the public send prayers for his recovery.

Death rumors and tributes

In the wake of circulating rumors about Hussain’s death, the family was quick to clarify the situation. Aulia confirmed, “He is very much breathing at the moment. He is very, very critical, but he’s still with us.” She also urged the public to avoid spreading false information and to respect the family’s request for privacy during this challenging time.

Hussain’s manager, Nirmala Bachani, also provided further details to news agency PTI, revealing that the tabla maestro has been in the hospital for over two weeks due to heart-related issues. His hospitalization has raised widespread concern among fans and the music community worldwide.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announces death of Zakir Hussain

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting inadvertently announced Hussain’s death on its official page on X (formerly Twitter). However, the post was later deleted, further fueling confusion regarding his health.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain has carved out a remarkable legacy of his own. With a career spanning six decades, he is regarded as one of the world’s foremost tabla maestros. Throughout his career, Hussain has collaborated with iconic musicians across genres, blending traditional Indian classical music with other styles, including jazz.

Zakir Hussain: Awards and recognitions

In addition to his critical acclaim, Hussain has received five Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. His collaboration with guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram in 1973, which fused Indian classical music with jazz, is widely regarded as a groundbreaking moment in the world of fusion music.

Hussain’s contributions to music have earned him numerous accolades. In recognition of his exceptional artistry, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2002. Most recently, he received the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, solidifying his status as one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians.

