The Australian Open is renowned for bringing together global superstars on and off the court. However, this year’s women’s singles final on Saturday night saw an unexpected highlight: the legendary Jackie Chan, who graced Melbourne Park with his presence.

A Front-Row Spectacle

Jackie Chan, celebrated actor, director, and martial arts expert, was spotted enjoying the thrilling final between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys from the front row. The 70-year-old was seen mingling with tennis stars and legends throughout the weekend, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

Although Chan’s attendance sparked curiosity, the exact reason for his appearance remains unclear. Nonetheless, he made the most of his time at the tournament, connecting with players, officials, and fans alike.

Jackie Chan Interacts with Tennis Icons

The Australian Open’s social media channels captured Chan engaging with some of the event’s biggest names. He was seen interacting with men’s finalist Alexander Zverev, Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt, and women’s finalist Aryna Sabalenka.

In one memorable moment, Chan shared a warm embrace and a fist bump with Zverev. Another clip showed him showcasing his martial arts moves with Hewitt, drawing smiles from the tennis community.

Jackie Chan Soaking Up the Atmosphere

Chan attended both the men’s and women’s singles finals, enjoying the action from prime VIP courtside seats. He was a prominent figure at Melbourne Park over the weekend, where he greeted players preparing for their high-stakes matches.

The 70-year-old shook hands with Sabalenka during one of her practice sessions and met with Zverev ahead of his final appearance. Commentator Sam Smith speculated on a potential connection between Chan and Sabalenka, saying, “I wonder if there is a Sabalenka connection there, because Jason Stacey, who is the chap that sits in the middle of her front three rows of hitter and her coach, Anton Dubrov, he is from a martial arts background.”

Fan Reactions and Superstitions

Chan’s presence didn’t go unnoticed by fans, some of whom took to social media to humorously link his interactions with the outcomes of the matches.

One fan, Kevin Yam, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Congratulations to Madison Keys for winning #AO2025 women’s singles title. She doesn’t know it yet, but she has Jackie Chan to thank for shaking Sabalenka’s hand. In Asia, Chan has a reputation for being a kiss of death when it comes to who/what he supports or endorses.”

After Jannik Sinner defeated Zverev to claim the men’s title, Yam added: “And Jackie Chan has made it 2 out of 2 in #AO2025 singles championships, with Zverev also being jinxed out. Sinner should thank Chan for his back-to-back titles!”

