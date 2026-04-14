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Home > Entertainment News > Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

Asha Bhosle’s musical journey stands truly remarkable, with over 12,000 songs to her credit. Over the years, she became known for her versatility, seamlessly moving among lively cabaret tracks, emotive ghazals and classical pieces.

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 14, 2026 13:51:07 IST

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Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

Music icon Asha Bhosle was cremated on Monday with full state honours in Mumbai. The legendary singer died on Sunday at the age of 92 with her last rites taking place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. While the film and music fraternities mourned Asha Bhosle’s demise, it was actor Jackie Shroff who lost his cool at paparazzi gathered outside the singer’s residence. This was after they questioned the actor about his reaction to Asha Bhosle’s passing.

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi

Bollywood’s who’s who visited Asha Bhosle’s residence after the singer’s demise to pay their last respect. Among them were Ranveer Singh, Tabu and Jackie Shroff. It was when the photographers stationed outside the residence questioned Jackie about his reaction, he got miffed by it. Later, the actor scolded them over the matter saying that it was inappropriate to ask such questions at that point in time.

The paparazzi asked Jackie Shroff to react to Asha Bhosle’s death and he yelled at them stating, “Kasha vatnar, konachi aai geli tar? Aamchi aai geli hai. Kasa vatel manje, tera bolne ka matlab hai, kaisa lagta hai maa kisi ki gayi to kaisa lagta hai. (How would it feel if someone’s mother passes away? Our mother is gone. What do you mean by asking how it feels, how does it feel when someone loses their mother)?”

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To this, the paparazzi replied, “Bura hi lagta hai (You feel bad).”

Jackie Shroff further added, “Bas, khatam ho gaya baat. Hi time nahi re bolaycha, rahu de dada, ghar jaa. (That’s it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things, let it be, brother, go home).”

Asha Bhosle’s Demise And Her Musical Journey

The passing of Asha Bhosle has left a void among her fans across the nation and worldwide. Her mortal remains were brought to her home on Monday for final tributes. As a mark of profound respect, her casket was draped in the Indian Tricolour. Visuals from the ceremony showed soldiers performing state honours, carefully wrapping the flower-adorned casket, covered in white lilies, with the national flag. Family, friends, and admirers assembled to pay their last respects.

Asha Bhosle’s musical journey stands truly remarkable, with over 12,000 songs to her credit. Over the years, she became known for her versatility, seamlessly moving among lively cabaret tracks, emotive ghazals and classical pieces.

Her collaborations with top composers, combined with her constant ability to evolve her style, helped her remain relevant across generations. With a voice rich in emotion and expression, she made a lasting impact on Indian music, inspiring countless artists and captivating audiences around the world.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

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Tags: Asha BhosleBollywoodJackie Shroff

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Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

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Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

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Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’
Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’
Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’
Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

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