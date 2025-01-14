Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

The official announcement of Jailer 2 came on January 14, 2025, with a special Pongal promo featuring Rajinikanth, director Nelson, and music composer Anirudh.

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

In an exciting development for Rajinikanth’s fans, the makers of Jailer 2 officially announced the sequel to the superstar’s 2023 blockbuster on the occasion of Pongal. The announcement came with a grand promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, sparking immense enthusiasm among fans.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Jailer 2 team released the highly anticipated promo, which was a treat for Rajinikanth’s followers. The promo quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the announcement and praising director Nelson for delivering a tribute to Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life screen presence.

WATCH HERE:

The film, set to be a major sequel to Jailer (2023), promises to continue the journey of the retired Jailer portrayed by Rajinikanth, who is all set for a thrilling return. The promo did not reveal much about the storyline but emphasized Rajinikanth’s intense return. It opens with director Nelson and composer Anirudh discussing a new script, only to be interrupted by gunshots. As the chaos unfolds, Rajinikanth, in his iconic white shirt stained with blood, emerges to handle the situation with his signature swag, carrying a gun in one hand and a sword in the other. The teaser perfectly captures Rajinikanth’s rage, pride, and dominance, showcasing why he continues to be one of the most beloved icons in Indian cinema.

In his social media post, Nelson expressed his gratitude towards Rajinikanth, thanking him for his continuous support. The director also acknowledged Sun Pictures and other team members involved in the project. Nelson’s message on X read: “Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic).”

Jailer (2023) became one of the highest-grossing films in Rajinikanth’s career and one of the most successful movies in Tamil cinema history. The sequel, Jailer 2, is expected to live up to the success of the first part and is highly anticipated to take the box office by storm. Fans can also look forward to special appearances by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

With Jailer 2 in the making, the expectations are high for Rajinikanth’s grand return to the screen, and fans are already gearing up for another cinematic experience full of action, drama, and Rajinikanth’s unmatched charisma.

Filed under

Jailer 2 Rajinikanth

