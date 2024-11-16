Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson In Controversial Bout: Fans Question Rigging

Jake Paul scored a controversial unanimous decision victory over boxing icon Mike Tyson during a Netflix event. Although Paul won with a score of 78-74, fans flooded social media with claims that the fight was “rigged,” particularly after Tyson seemed to hold back during a key moment.

The debate ignited in the opening round when Tyson cornered Paul and landed a solid left hand. However, Tyson appeared to hesitate in following up, prompting many viewers to speculate that he was intentionally pulling his punches.

Social Media Reacts with Rigging Allegations

Boxing fans took to social media to highlight this moment, with one user commenting, “Mike was holding back. He could’ve slammed Jake. Even in training, you can see the power. He just held back because the contract had to have Jake winning.” Another user shared similar thoughts, stating, “Right here is where Mike said, ‘Whoops, I gotta stop or I won’t get paid. #rigged.’”

One fan humorously remarked, “Jake got scared with the hit and then dances around Mike like a ballerina. Softie Jake’s punches didn’t budge Mike one bit!!!!!!”

Critics pointed out the stark contrast between Tyson’s intense training videos and his performance in the ring, suggesting that he didn’t bring the same energy. A fan quipped, “The fight was rigged. Have you not seen his training videos? Bahahaha.”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Share Post-Fight Thoughts

After the match, Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani, expressing his admiration for Tyson: “First and foremost, Mike Tyson… he’s a legend, he’s the greatest to ever do it. This man is an icon. It’s just an honor to be able to fight him.”

Tyson, on the other hand, expressed satisfaction with his performance, saying, “Absolutely happy [with the fight]. I knew he was a good fighter. I knew he was prepared. I came to fight. I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself.”

