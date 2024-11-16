Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson In Controversial Bout: Fans Question Rigging

Jake Paul scored a controversial unanimous decision victory over boxing icon Mike Tyson during a Netflix event.

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson In Controversial Bout: Fans Question Rigging

Jake Paul scored a controversial unanimous decision victory over boxing icon Mike Tyson during a Netflix event. Although Paul won with a score of 78-74, fans flooded social media with claims that the fight was “rigged,” particularly after Tyson seemed to hold back during a key moment.

The debate ignited in the opening round when Tyson cornered Paul and landed a solid left hand. However, Tyson appeared to hesitate in following up, prompting many viewers to speculate that he was intentionally pulling his punches.

Social Media Reacts with Rigging Allegations

Boxing fans took to social media to highlight this moment, with one user commenting, “Mike was holding back. He could’ve slammed Jake. Even in training, you can see the power. He just held back because the contract had to have Jake winning.” Another user shared similar thoughts, stating, “Right here is where Mike said, ‘Whoops, I gotta stop or I won’t get paid. #rigged.’”

One fan humorously remarked, “Jake got scared with the hit and then dances around Mike like a ballerina. Softie Jake’s punches didn’t budge Mike one bit!!!!!!”

Critics pointed out the stark contrast between Tyson’s intense training videos and his performance in the ring, suggesting that he didn’t bring the same energy. A fan quipped, “The fight was rigged. Have you not seen his training videos? Bahahaha.”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Share Post-Fight Thoughts

After the match, Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani, expressing his admiration for Tyson: “First and foremost, Mike Tyson… he’s a legend, he’s the greatest to ever do it. This man is an icon. It’s just an honor to be able to fight him.”

Tyson, on the other hand, expressed satisfaction with his performance, saying, “Absolutely happy [with the fight]. I knew he was a good fighter. I knew he was prepared. I came to fight. I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself.”

Read More : Ronaldo Shines With Spectacular Bicycle Kick In Portugal’s 5-1 Win Over Poland

Filed under

Jake Paul Mike Tyson Social media reactions
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

NIA Takes Over Key Manipur Violence Cases Amid Growing Unrest

NIA Takes Over Key Manipur Violence Cases Amid Growing Unrest

Magnus Carlsen Left Blushing As 20-Year-Old Indian Chess Player Touches World No.1’s Feet

Magnus Carlsen Left Blushing As 20-Year-Old Indian Chess Player Touches World No.1’s Feet

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox