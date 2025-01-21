Jane The Virgin Actor Francisco San Martin Dies At 39

Francisco San Martin, a beloved actor recognized for his performances in popular TV shows such as Days of Our Lives and Jane the Virgin, tragically passed away last Thursday at the age of 39.

Francisco San Martin, a beloved actor recognized for his performances in popular TV shows such as Days of Our Lives and Jane the Virgin, tragically passed away last Thursday at the age of 39. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office confirmed that San Martin died by suicide, with the cause of death ruled as “ligature hanging.”

Francisco San Martin’s Promising Career in Television and Film

San Martin gained widespread recognition for his role as Dario Hernandez on the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives. Appearing in 59 episodes from 2010 to 2011, he portrayed a character who evolved from a thief to someone investigating a cold case, showcasing his depth as an actor.

Following his breakout role, San Martin continued to impress audiences with his work in Hollywood. He appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s critically acclaimed film Behind the Candelabra, acting alongside Matt Damon and Michael Douglas. His television credits also include 16 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and seven episodes of Jane the Virgin, where he shared the screen with Gina Rodriguez.

San Martin’s final credited role was in the short film Dot, directed by Tiffany Frances, highlighting his dedication to his craft until the very end.

Martin’s Early Beginnings

Born in Spain, San Martin moved to Montana as a child, where he developed an early passion for acting through children’s theater productions. After spending his formative years in Montana, he returned to Spain as a teenager and embarked on a modeling career.

San Martin’s acting journey flourished in Spain, where he participated in numerous plays and television shows, refining his skills and gaining recognition. He eventually returned to the United States to pursue a professional acting career, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Tributes Pour In from Martin’s Colleagues and Fans

Camila Banus, who played San Martin’s on-screen sister Gabi in Days of Our Lives, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Stories. “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho. I wish I had told you more,” she wrote, expressing the love and admiration she had for her late co-star.

Fans and colleagues from across the entertainment industry have also expressed their condolences, remembering San Martin as a talented actor with a warm and kind-hearted spirit.

Francisco San Martin’s untimely passing is a profound loss to the world of entertainment. His performances touched the hearts of audiences worldwide, and his journey from a small-town stage in Montana to starring roles in Hollywood is a testament to his talent and determination.