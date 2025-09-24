LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 10:25:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): Jimmy Kimmel returned to social media for the first time since his late-night show’s hiatus, and the ABC late-night host posted a photo on Tuesday with late Norman Lear, who former President Richard Nixon once singled out as one of his “enemies,” as reported by Fox News.

He captioned the image, “Missing this guy today.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

He has been at the centre of a national political firestorm about free speech and the differences between “cancel culture” and “consequence culture”. It marked his first public comments since he was taken off the air last week and came just hours before his return on Tuesday night, according to the outlet.

The post came hours before Kimmel’s return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the controversy over remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel faced backlash for suggesting the suspect was a MAGA supporter, leading to a veiled FCC warning and two major ABC affiliate owners temporarily pulling his show.

The Walt Disney Company confirmed Monday that after “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel, the program would resume, although Sinclair and Nexstar affiliates will continue to preempt it.

Lear was a legendary screenwriter and producer who died in 2023 at the age of 101. His sitcoms were quite popular in their day and addressed social issues, including racism, homosexuality, and war. Some of his hit shows he created and produced include “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times,” as per Fox News.

Lear was known to be on the “enemies list” of President Richard Nixon, who was in the White House from 1969 to 1974, according to People.

In a 2016 interview with Democracy Now!, Lear talked about being on the “enemies list” of President Richard Nixon.

“I think I just got lucky,” Lear said of his spot on Nixon’s enemies list. “Well, he’s on tape, you know, I think we used the tape in the American Masters documentary, where he is talking about it with [H.R.] Halderman in his office, he’s talking about ‘that show that makes fun of a good man.’ Those were his words. And he was talking about Archie Bunker [from All in the Family] … And he was talking about — that we were lauding homosexuality and homosexuality brought down the Greek empire… It was Nixon at his Trump-ish,” as per the outlet. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ABCcancel cultureenemies-listinstagramJimmy Kimmellate-night-shownorman-learrichard-nixonSocial Media

RELATED News

Syamkanu Mahanta banned from holding events in Assam: CM Sarma
Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian
Rani Mukerji Wins First National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Keeps Daughter Adira Close
‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

LATEST NEWS

Both India, US-based firms raised concerns on sufficient availability of talent: Dhruva Jaishankar on H-1B fee hike
UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains | Click Here for Updated PDF
Entity 1 & HIT, Taiwan announce – Red Mud-Based Silicon Carbide Wafers Tested by HIT, Taiwan
"There's huge gap between them and other teams": Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary on India's dominance in Asia Cup 2025
Gold Hits Record Highs: Why You Shouldn’t Wait For A Dip This Diwali Festive Season!
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned
TN: Navaratri festival begins at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall
Zelenskyy says, India "mostly" with Ukraine on Kyiv's conflict with Russia
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

QUICK LINKS