LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List

John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List

Seven-time Grammy winner John Mayer is set for his first-ever India performance on January 22, 2026, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Produced by BookMyShow Live, the one-night concert has fans buzzing with excitement as tickets go on sale this October.

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Mumbai Concert in 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse (Pc: Instagram)
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Mumbai Concert in 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 16:04:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List

John Mayer, the guitar virtuoso and seven-time Grammy Award winner, is finally set to come to India to perform one single night in the heavily awaited concert in Mumbai. The acoustic-rock and blues guru take pleasure in fusing genres and improvising during his concerts and is making his way for the first time since 22nd January 2026. The historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse will host this special occasion, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. This concert actually takes place after many years of having that desire unfulfilled for the fans scattered all over India.

And, the event is going to be monumental for India because of its burgeoning live music scene getting a huge international input now. As Mayer announced, it was enough to send his fans into a frenzy with the line, “India has long been on my list of places to play; not just because of the vibrancy of its culture but of the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here… To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating.” His set will likely include high-profile hits that just defined it all from ‘Gravity’ to ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’ – and ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ – while affording spontaneous musical moments that idiosyncratically define his artist’s palette. 

Ticket Details And Dates

An uproar amongst music people in a ticketing frenzy has been built within a span of an hour after the announcement. For fans who hope to attend this historic concert, the dates should be noted. The staggered ticket sale process begins with the exclusive Pre-Sale for RuPay credit card holders.

This is a limited time pre-sale starting at 12 PM (Noon) IST on October 12, 2025, and will be available only on the BookMyShow platform. Now the General On-Sale, which is for the wider public, will begin on October 14, 2025, at 1 PM IST, and once again it is all via BookMyShow. 

The Significance of Mayer’s Debut

John Mayer’s decision to include India in his tour itinerary illustrates the increasing treatment of India as a destination at a global level for big international artists. Mayer’s huge influence with albums such as Continuum and Room For Squares has had a small but impactful presence for over a generation with Indian listeners who have long cherished his music in the realm of headphones and speakers.

With Mayer’s performance now live, the private, individual connection creates an enormous, shared experience. Experts consider this performance to be a watershed cultural moment, given the widespread sale of over 20 million albums worldwide and some high-profile collaborations with greats from Eric Clapton to Ed Sheeran, and it is a sign of the maturity and scale of the live entertainment market now established in India.

Also Read: The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: john mayerJohn Mayer India TourJohn Mayer Mumbai Concert 2026

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List
John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List
John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List
John Mayer Finally Coming To India: First-Ever Mumbai Concert Next Year After Years On His Dream List

QUICK LINKS