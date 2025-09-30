The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

Buzz is again alive in Springfield! After almost two decades of rumors and fan expectations, 20th Century Studios has officially announced that a sequel to 2007’s blockbuster The Simpsons Movie will be released in theaters on July 23, 2027. This ends up bringing America’s favorite yellow family to the big screen almost two decades after their first-ever film outing.

The announcement, alongside an ironic teaser poster showing Homer’s hand holding a donut with ‘2’ sprinkles, carries the fitting tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” While plot details are as closely guarded as Mr. Burns’s health secrets, the sequel promises the show’s sharp mix of satire and familial chaos, with the team creating an adventure that matches the monumental success of the original.

Given the scale of a series barreling through its 40th season, the second feature presents an intergenerational celebration of one of television’s longest running and beloved legacies.

The Two-Decade Cinematic Wait

After a long eighteen-year deliberation, the awaited sequel will finally move ahead into production, owing in large part due to the exhaustive effort made in producing the first picture and the concurrent TV show.

The original The Simpsons Movie was a huge box-office success, grossing over $536 million worldwide on a budget of $75 million, setting a very high bar for any sequels. Twenty-years gaps testify the fact that the creatives have indeed found a story that deserves such big-screen canvas.

The continued popularity of the franchise worldwide coupled with streaming on Disney+ kept it alive for newer generations until an explosive cultural moment happens in 2027.

A Major Release Slot Swap

The Simpsons Movie 2 has officially secured its prime Summer 2027 release date by taking the slot of an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe project that has now been wiped off Disney’s calendar. This schedule variance indicates a high degree of confidence held by the studio in the sequel for its expected commercial success as well as cultural impact.

This is a perfect nod to the original July 2007 film setting up a beautiful 20-year anniversary spectacle. Already, fans are guessing whether some of those iconic moments will reappear, perhaps even confirming a return for Homer’s porcine pal, Spider-Pig. Prepare for a monumental return to Springfield!

