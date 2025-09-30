LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

After two decades, The Simpsons Movie sequel is officially coming! Set for July 23, 2027, Homer and the beloved yellow family return to theaters with a new adventure, promising laughter, satire, and a celebration of the iconic series’ enduring legacy.

The Simpsons Movie Sequel Set for 2027: Homer Returns (Pc: IMDB/X)
The Simpsons Movie Sequel Set for 2027: Homer Returns (Pc: IMDB/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 12:34:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

Buzz is again alive in Springfield! After almost two decades of rumors and fan expectations, 20th Century Studios has officially announced that a sequel to 2007’s blockbuster The Simpsons Movie will be released in theaters on July 23, 2027. This ends up bringing America’s favorite yellow family to the big screen almost two decades after their first-ever film outing.

The announcement, alongside an ironic teaser poster showing Homer’s hand holding a donut with ‘2’ sprinkles, carries the fitting tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” While plot details are as closely guarded as Mr. Burns’s health secrets, the sequel promises the show’s sharp mix of satire and familial chaos, with the team creating an adventure that matches the monumental success of the original.

Given the scale of a series barreling through its 40th season, the second feature presents an intergenerational celebration of one of television’s longest running and beloved legacies.

The Two-Decade Cinematic Wait 

After a long eighteen-year deliberation, the awaited sequel will finally move ahead into production, owing in large part due to the exhaustive effort made in producing the first picture and the concurrent TV show.

The original The Simpsons Movie was a huge box-office success, grossing over $536 million worldwide on a budget of $75 million, setting a very high bar for any sequels. Twenty-years gaps testify the fact that the creatives have indeed found a story that deserves such big-screen canvas.

The continued popularity of the franchise worldwide coupled with streaming on Disney+ kept it alive for newer generations until an explosive cultural moment happens in 2027.

A Major Release Slot Swap 

The Simpsons Movie 2 has officially secured its prime Summer 2027 release date by taking the slot of an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe project that has now been wiped off Disney’s calendar. This schedule variance indicates a high degree of confidence held by the studio in the sequel for its expected commercial success as well as cultural impact.

This is a perfect nod to the original July 2007 film setting up a beautiful 20-year anniversary spectacle. Already, fans are guessing whether some of those iconic moments will reappear, perhaps even confirming a return for Homer’s porcine pal, Spider-Pig. Prepare for a monumental return to Springfield!

Also Read: This Week’s OTT And Theatrical Releases (Sep 29–Oct 5): Thrillers, Rom-Coms And Blockbusters Await

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Simpsons sequel 2027Springfield movie 2027The Simpsons Movie 2

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027
The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027
The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027
The Simpsons Return: New Movie Officially Announced, Fans Excited As Release Date Locked For 2027

QUICK LINKS