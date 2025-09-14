Julianne Moore talks about her relationship with Bart Freundlich, says " it is just about being together "
Home > Entertainment > Julianne Moore talks about her relationship with Bart Freundlich, says " it is just about being together "

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 19:00:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 14 (ANI): Actor Julianne Moore opened up about her relationship with Bart Freundlich and shared the secret behind their 22-year marriage, reported People.

“I think you have to enjoy being together,” said the actress when asked about the secret to her relationship with her director husband.

Moore added, “If you don’t want to be with someone, you won’t be with them, you won’t spend time with them, you won’t invest in them and their lives.

“And I think that building a life together is a big thing,” she shared as quoted by People.

Further explaining that “it does take time” to nurture a successful partnership, she added, “Children are a big part of that too. You’re both invested in these other human beings, and you’re growing and developing them together.”

“But it is just about being together and working as a team,” said Moore.

Moore and Freundlich first met in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which she starred in and he directed, as reported by People.

They welcomed their son Caleb in December 1997, followed by daughter Liv in April 2002. Moore and Freundlich then tied the knot in an intimate New York City ceremony in August 2003 with their two kids in attendance.

Back in August, Moore marked her 22nd wedding anniversary with an Instagram post featuring a news article with two photos from her nuptials. “Happy anniversary baby. 22 years later and I still don’t know why the theme was purple,” the Oscar, Emmy and SAG-award winner captioned the tribute, as per the outlet.

In the comments section, Moore and Freundlich received warm wishes from various celebrity friends, reported by People. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bart-freundlichjulianne-moorenew york citythe-myth-of-fingerprints

