LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Home > Entertainment > Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

Hailey and Justin Bieber shut down marriage rumours with PDA at the Swag album listening party in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed kissing and holding hands at Bird Streets Club, with Justin shirtless and keeping Hailey close throughout the night, making their bond crystal clear.

Justin Bieber Passionately Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Passionately Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 26, 2025 19:53:05 IST

Hailey and Justin Bieber looked completely inseparable Friday night at the “Swag” album listening party. The two were photographed sharing a kiss in front of everyone, making it pretty clear they’re not letting any rumours about their marriage get to them.

The event was held at Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, and honestly, they didn’t shy away from the spotlight for a second.

They were all over each other—hugging, holding hands, the whole deal. Justin, shirtless as ever, kept Hailey close, arms around her waist, like he wanted the world to know exactly where he stands.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

But while the Biebers were having a moment, Justin’s new album didn’t quite hit the top spot he probably hoped for. “Swag” was supposed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but then Travis Scott and his group JackBoys dropped “JackBoys 2” out of nowhere and stole the show.

Travis’s project landed at No. 1 with 232,000 units, while Justin’s “Swag” opened just shy of 163,000, according to Luminate. So, not exactly the week Justin planned, but at least his personal life looked solid.

Justin Bieber’s pretty much a regular on the Billboard charts at this point. Seriously, the guy’s got a whole collection of No. 1s.

So, when he dropped his new album Swag out of nowhere on July 11, you’d figure he was about to notch another win—maybe even double up with the lead single “Daisies” on the Hot 100.

But, nope. This time, close wasn’t close enough. He missed the top spot on both of Billboard’s big charts. Just barely, too. That’s gotta sting.

Here’s what happened: Swag looked like a lock for No. 1 on the Billboard 200… until Travis Scott and his JackBoys crew decided to swoop in with a surprise album of their own. JackBoys 2 dropped after Bieber’s release, but it didn’t matter—they blew past him. JackBoys 2 debuted at No. 1 with 232,000 equivalent units. Bieber’s Swag? Not bad at all, but just under 163,000. 

ALSO READ: Internet Can’t Digest Astronomer Hiring Chris Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Row

Tags: celebrity newshailey bieberhome-hero-pos-4instagramjustin bieber

RELATED News

SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers
Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film
Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’
Did Vidhu Vinod Chopra Take A Dig At Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan? As They Become Successful, All Of Them Change
Lebanese Musician Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Tributes Pour In For Son Of Icon Fayrouz

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
‘PM Modi Showed Magnanimity’: Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Hails PM’s Visit As Historic Step To Repair Ties
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?