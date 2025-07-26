Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

Hailey and Justin Bieber looked completely inseparable Friday night at the “Swag” album listening party. The two were photographed sharing a kiss in front of everyone, making it pretty clear they’re not letting any rumours about their marriage get to them.

The event was held at Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, and honestly, they didn’t shy away from the spotlight for a second.

They were all over each other—hugging, holding hands, the whole deal. Justin, shirtless as ever, kept Hailey close, arms around her waist, like he wanted the world to know exactly where he stands.

But while the Biebers were having a moment, Justin's new album didn't quite hit the top spot he probably hoped for. "Swag" was supposed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but then Travis Scott and his group JackBoys dropped "JackBoys 2" out of nowhere and stole the show.

Travis's project landed at No. 1 with 232,000 units, while Justin's "Swag" opened just shy of 163,000, according to Luminate. So, not exactly the week Justin planned, but at least his personal life looked solid.

Justin Bieber’s pretty much a regular on the Billboard charts at this point. Seriously, the guy’s got a whole collection of No. 1s.

So, when he dropped his new album Swag out of nowhere on July 11, you’d figure he was about to notch another win—maybe even double up with the lead single “Daisies” on the Hot 100.

But, nope. This time, close wasn’t close enough. He missed the top spot on both of Billboard’s big charts. Just barely, too. That’s gotta sting.

Here’s what happened: Swag looked like a lock for No. 1 on the Billboard 200… until Travis Scott and his JackBoys crew decided to swoop in with a surprise album of their own. JackBoys 2 dropped after Bieber’s release, but it didn’t matter—they blew past him. JackBoys 2 debuted at No. 1 with 232,000 equivalent units. Bieber’s Swag? Not bad at all, but just under 163,000.

