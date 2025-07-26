Home > Entertainment > Internet Can’t Digest Astronomer Hiring Chris Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Row

Internet Can’t Digest Astronomer Hiring Chris Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Row

Gwyneth Paltrow fronts a promo for AI startup Astronomer amid its viral “kiss cam” scandal involving ex-CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot. The tongue-in-cheek video promotes Apache Airflow while sidestepping the controversy, turning the PR chaos into a celebrity-powered distraction.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 26, 2025 15:21:26 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow—yes, that Gwyneth, the one from Iron Man and, you know, Goop—just showed up in a promo for the AI startup Astronomer.

She’s working for them, but only for a blink-and-you ll-miss-it stint, repping over 300 of their employees in a tongue-in-cheek video posted to their X account. “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” she says, straight-faced, but there’s a definite wink in her delivery.

Astronomer hires Chris Martin’s former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow 

Now, the elephant in the room: the “kiss cam” fiasco. Former CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot, both now out of the company, went viral after awkwardly dodging a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert near Boston.

Social media exploded—people couldn’t stop talking about the way they scrambled to avoid the camera, with Chris Martin himself making a crack about them either being secret lovers or just really, really shy. The twist? Byron and Cabot are both married—to other people. Byron’s wife is Megan Kerrigan.

Cabot’s husband, Andrew Cabot, runs Privateer Rum and has a serious Boston pedigree.

What is Gwyneth Paltrow doing with Astronomer 

Back to the video: Paltrow doesn’t bother addressing the scandal directly. Instead, she pivots hard, talking up Astronomer as “the best place to run Apache Airflow.”

She thanks people for their sudden interest in data workflow automation (because, sure, that’s what everyone’s talking about). Whenever a question about the controversy pops up, the video abruptly cuts her off.

She pushes the company’s upcoming event in September and wraps up with another polite thank you.

So, in short, the Astronomer’s response to the PR mess is to lean into the chaos, get a celebrity to distract everyone, and hope people start caring about data automation instead of office drama.

No direct answers, just some corporate deflection with Hollywood gloss. 

Tags: Astronomer, Chris Martin, Coldplay, Gwyneth Paltrow

