Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles

Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles

Justin Bieber addresses marriage rumours head-on in his surprise 7th album Swag. With 21 tracks, including “Walking Away” and “Daisies,” he opens up about struggles with Hailey, but promises he’s “not walking away.” The couple promotes the album together, shutting down critics.

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 01:26:02 IST

Justin Bieber isn’t shying away from the rumours swirling around his marriage. On his surprise seventh album, “Swag,” he tackles the speculation head-on, opening up about the real struggles between him and Hailey Bieber.

The album, which dropped Friday with 21 tracks, instantly set fans buzzing—especially over “Walking Away,” a song that’s already making waves on social media.

Justin Bieber Addresses Marriage Struggles

In the lyrics, Justin doesn’t sugarcoat things. He talks about feeling attacked when he’s at his most vulnerable, singing, “throwing stones at my back when I’m defenseless.” He’s honest about the tension, admitting, “Girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

But he’s clear—he’s not planning to walk out. “Baby, I ain’t walking away,” he promises. “You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

On another track, “Daisies,” Justin Bieber questions the state of his relationship with lines like, “throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’” The uncertainty comes through: “Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop / You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not? / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time.” The song ends with him saying, “Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it.”

Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumours 

Elsewhere on the album, especially in “Go Baby,” Justin’s affection for Hailey is obvious. He calls her “iconic” and even mentions her Rhode makeup line, referencing her signature lip gloss. He sings about being there for her through hard times: “When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face / Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain / Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay.” He encourages her to lean on him, telling her to “cry on my shoulder” and “stay by my side.”

Justin and Hailey’s relationship has been in the spotlight for years. They first got together in 2016, had their civil ceremony in 2018, and renewed their vows six years later, welcoming their son, Jack, just months ago.

To mark the new album, the couple shared family photos with their 10-month-old son, promoting “Swag” together. Hailey even posted a photo of the album’s promo in Times Square, taking a shot at critics in her Instagram Stories: “Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?”

Her post came not long after she addressed ongoing rumours about their marriage in a Vogue cover story, responding to online speculation and criticism. “You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she said.

