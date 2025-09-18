Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 17:50:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Pop star Justin Bieber gave fans a closer look at his life as a husband and father.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of adorable pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

In one of the photos, Justin can be seen leaning close to Hailey’s pregnant belly, capturing the days before they welcomed baby Jack in August 2024. Other pictures show Justin snuggling with their 13-month-old son and enjoying quiet family moments at home.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

The posts come shortly after a source revealed how the couple has grown stronger by facing ups and downs together. Hailey and Justin marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Sept. 13 and recently celebrated Jack’s first birthday.

“They’ve had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates,” the source told PEOPLE.

“Becoming parents has only deepened their bond — Jack is the center of everything for them.”

“Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he’s on top of the charts, and she’s breaking records in beauty,” the source continued.

Justin’s personal updates also coincide with significant professional milestones. On September 15, he was announced as one of the headliners for Coachella, joining artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. This announcement follows the recent release of SWAG II, his second album of the summer, after SWAG dropped in July. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: celebrity newscelebrity-lifehailey bieberinstagramjack-bieberjustin bieberpop-star

RELATED News

Natasa Stankovic’s Heartwarming Gesture For Underprivileged Kids Melts Hearts Online, Fans Can’t Stop Sharing The Viral Moment
Is Miley Cyrus The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer? Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Josh Duhamel shares how his role in 'London Calling' helped him learn valuable lessons on parenting
Japanese boy band 'JO1' to visit India for first time

LATEST NEWS

Deepika Padukone impressed by Alia Bhatt's premiere look, calls her "stunning"
Billy Zane recalls reunion with 'Titanic' costar Leonardo DiCaprio, says he "It's so good to see his work"
Sennheiser Announces Special Offers for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
This Is One Of World’s Richest Families, Owns Rs 4000 Palace, 700 Cars, Much Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Name Is…
Archery Premier League aims to give exposure to archers, foreign coach to be appointed keeping LA2028 Olympics in mind: AAI president
Adani Group Gets Clean Chit In Hindenburg Case, SEBI Says ‘No Evidence’
AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility for Siemens Energy
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
India-UAE to increase non-oil, non-precious metal trade to $100 billion in next 3 years: Piyush Goyal
Sachin Yadav, India’s Javelin Star, Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships, Once Dreamed Of Another Sport
Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack
Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack
Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack
Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

QUICK LINKS