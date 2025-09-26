Kamal Haasan hails child actor Treesha Thosar's National Award win, says "You've beaten my record"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 (ANI): Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan has showered praise on the young talent, Treesha Thosar, who recently won the prestigious National Award under Best Child Artist.

Taking to his X handle, Haasan hailed the little Treesha for beating his own record and wrote, “Dear Ms. Treesha Thoshar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house.”

In one of the rarest accomplishments, Kamal Haasan won the President’s Gold medal at the age of six for his performance in the Tamil film, ‘Kalathur Kannamma’.

The X handle of the actor’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, also shared a video, showing Haasan personally congratulating Treesha over a video call.

“I saw you getting an award. Congratulations,” Kamal Haasan told Treesha, further enquiring about her future projects. The two got into a sweet conversation, as Haasan called himself a “child” and also blessed the little girl.

“From One Child Prodigy to another @ikamalhaasan Sir himself has congratulated #TreeshaThosar for winning her first National award. What a moment for Indian cinema. #KamalHaasan Sir won his first #NationalAward at 6, now Treesha Thosar at 4! Congratulations, Treesha–you are already inspiring the nation!” the video’s caption read.

At the 71st National Film Awards, Treesha Thosar was presented the Best Child Artist Award for her performance in the Marathi film ‘Naal 2’. For the event, Treesha looked adorable in a golden saree as she arrived on the stage to receive her award.

The young actor was welcomed by loud cheers and applause – a moment that left Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji smiling and clapping.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I felt great after receiving the award. The President congratulated me. I prepared for this in a single day.” (ANI)

