Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

In a conversation with YouTuber Ajeet Bharti, Kangana shared that she was initially approached by Bhansali to play the role of Rani Padmavati, but, the offer didn’t go as expected.

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut, who has never been one to hold back her opinions, spoke candidly about the 2018 Bollywood epic Padmaavat. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, Deepika Padukone played the title character, Rani Padmavati, who, along with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is enmeshed in a convoluted historical story. As per Kangana, she was offered the role of Rani Padmavati before Deepika.

In a conversation with YouTuber Ajeet Bharti, Kangana shared that she was initially approached by Bhansali to play the role of Rani Padmavati. However, the offer didn’t go as expected. According to Kangana, when she asked Bhansali for the script to understand the depth and scope of the role, the filmmaker refused to share it, citing his usual policy of not providing scripts to actors. This, she claims, raised a red flag for her.

Kangana said, “I asked him if it would be great if I could get the script of the film. He said, ‘I never give my scripts.’ Then I asked him, ‘What is the role of the heroine then?’

He replied, ‘The hero is struck by the heroine when he sees her getting ready in a mirror.’”

Deepika’s Role was “Only Getting Ready.”

Deepika Padukone’s role in the movie wasn’t any better, in Kangana’s opinion. She highlighted the role’s simplicity after seeing the film. Kangana said, “When I actually watched the film, I realized that she [Deepika Padukone] is actually only getting ready in the entire film. He [Bhansali] was right.” She also pointed out that the character of Rani Padmavati seemed to be more of a visual presence than an active participant in the narrative.

The film’s portrayal of the heroine primarily involves Deepika’s character preparing in front of a mirror, with her beauty and demeanor becoming the focal point of the story. While Kangana didn’t name anyone directly, it was evident that she was referring to Deepika’s portrayal of Padmavati.

Female Representation

Kangana’s comments about Padmaavat reflect her broader concerns about the portrayal of women in mainstream Bollywood cinema. She has often spoken out about how female characters are either sidelined or reduced to ornamental roles, particularly in big-budget films. By comparing her experience with Bhansali’s offer and her subsequent observation of Deepika’s role, Kangana raised an important question regarding the true depth of female roles in films that are marketed as historical or epic in nature.

While Deepika’s performance was widely praised and Padmaavat turned out to be a commercial success, Kangana’s critique has reignited discussions around the representation of women in large-scale Bollywood productions. For many viewers, Rani Padmavati’s role in the film was emblematic of grace, beauty, and strength in the face of adversity. However, Kangana’s perspective shines a light on how certain roles may not offer female actors substantial material to work with.

In addition to her critique of Padmaavat, Kangana has been making headlines with the recent release of Emergency, a film she both directed and starred in. Emergency is set against the backdrop of India’s 1975-1977 Emergency period, during which civil liberties were suspended and the media was heavily censored. The political drama has been lauded for Kangana’s portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and is being hailed as her most significant box office opening in the past five years.

Kangana’s focus on projects that allow her creative control and portray strong, impactful female characters stands in contrast to her thoughts on Padmaavat. She has often taken on roles that are bold and groundbreaking, both in front of and behind the camera, whether as a director or as an actress. Her most iconic performances in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Manikarnika have demonstrated her willingness to tackle complex, independent roles.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know