Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

Karan Aujla faced an unexpected moment when a fan from the crowd threw a shirt directly at him on the stage. The incident quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India. (Representative Image: Instagram)
Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India. (Representative Image: Instagram)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 25, 2025 04:42:38 IST

Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla was one of the star attractions at Rolling Loud India, the festival’s first-ever edition in the country. Held in Navi Mumbai, the event brought together top Indian and global hip-hop artists, creating a landmark moment for India’s eap and pop culture scene. 

During his high-energy performance, Karan Aujla faced an unexpected moment when a fan from the crowd threw a shirt directly at him on the stage. The incident quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. 

Karan Aujla Hit by Shirt on Stage: Crowd Misconduct Goes Viral

Karan Aujla delivered a full, energetic evening, performing fan favorites like Softly, WYTB, On Top, and many more. During one of his most hyped tracks, a fan throws his shirt on him. Though momentarily taken aback, he continued the performance like a true professional. 

How Karan Aujla Reacted After Crowd Misconduct 

Karan Aujla handled the moment with complete professionalism, choosing not to call out anyone or interrupt the performance despite the sudden incident. Instead, he calmly picked up the shirt, wiped the sweat from his face, and casually threw it back into the crowd. His composed reaction only amped up the audience’s excitement, with fans cheering even louder and appreciating his cool, unfazed attitude on stage.



Social Media Reaction 

While the viral clip has amused some users, others strongly condemned the incident. Several fans commented that such actions can be dangerous and disrespectful, especially during live concerts where artists maintain rhythm and momentum. 

Meanwhile, others praise Karan Ajula’s behavior for staying calm and continuing the performance without reacting negatively.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 4:42 AM IST
Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

