Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla Stuns Fans As He Shares Unexpected Spotlight Moment With Selena Gomez On The Tonight Show

Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla made history performing on The Tonight Show, sharing an iconic backstage moment with Selena Gomez. Fans celebrated his electrifying performance and the cultural exchange, marking a global milestone for Punjabi music.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 23, 2025 13:35:09 IST

Amidst culture shock and aspiration, Punjabi megastar Karan Aujla habitually shares his moment with the popular icon Selena Gomez of the global pop arena on social media. The culture exchange was captured backstage at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Not one, but two artists-in-a-lifetime view this moment as they have the two grinning at the camera in the only image standing to unite two musical worlds with one snapshot.

While this picture takes Aujla with Gomez just that much closer to making the event a truly global phenomenon, Aujla on that show, performing a compilation of his hits, sees history made for Punjabi music. This ever-growing reach and influence enjoyed by Punjabi artists on these international stages, while they crush barriers and recreate links to audiences around the world, totally signifies it.

Aujla’s Tonight Show Debut: A Cultural Milestone

Indeed, Karan Aujla’s landmark performance on The Tonight Show was not merely a spotlight for himself, but for the Punjabi music industry as a whole. He was the second Indian artist, after Diljit Dosanjh, to perform on this iconic show. While on stage, Aujla gave a peppy performance of a medley consisting of two of his best tracks, “Boyfriend” and “Gabhru,” both from his album, P-Pop Culture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)



Fans then gave a roaring reception with one half in the studio and the other half online, praising the electrifying apparition. Beyond his music performance, the best part of his appearance was a fun viral clip that taught host Jimmy Fallon some Bhangra steps, thus taking Punjabi culture around the world.

Selena Gomez’s Late-Night Presence

Selena Gomez traveled the world for promotional purposes for her ever-changing hit show Only Murders in the Building with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. There was some fun backstage, during which she and her co-stars lightheartedly interviewed each other and played some Catchphrase with the host.

With immense accomplishments in both the music and film industry, Gomez’s presence matches and even elevates the star power of this celebrity-studded episode. In the congenial and cordial picture with Karan Aujla, one can see genuine respect and admiration among the artists-this makes one believe that music and culture cross all borders.

Tags: Karan Aujlaselena gomezThe Tonight Show

