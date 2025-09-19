The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Awkward Moment Between Akash Ambani And Radhika Merchant Gets Caught On Camera As Wife Shloka Looks On
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered in Mumbai with the Ambani family stealing the spotlight. Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani went viral, while Mukesh, Nita, and Isha Ambani’s glamorous looks added to the star-studded Netflix event.

Akash Ambani with Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta ( Pic Credit: X)
Akash Ambani with Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta ( Pic Credit: X)

September 19, 2025 12:27:55 IST

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a web series by the son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, is already trending on Netflix. On Wednesday, 17th September, a gala premiere of the show took place in Mumbai and it was one of the biggest and glamorous events of Bollywood.  

This was not just the importance of the event in the directorial debut of Aryan, but a time when the whole film industry united in favor of a new director. The videos of the event are now becoming viral as the entire Ambani family was present at the mega event dressed up.

Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani came into the video simultaneously. Akash Ambani wore a business suit and boots.

Radhika Merchant was in a high-cut dress. Her slender form in red dress was very beautiful and stole the show. Shloka Mehta also sparkled in a black dress; their style was popular among people. The three posed together. On one side, there was Radhika and on the other side, there was Shloka. 

Awkward moment between Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchant

One of the videos that quickly went viral on social media shows Radhika being shown repeatedly attempting to push away her brother-in-law. Akash Ambani is observed several times attempting to hold Radhika by the hand yet she does not seem to hold his hand.

Nonetheless, there are individuals who are arguing that this video is AI-generated and the fact of this allegation has not been yet proven.

Two additional videos were leaked where Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were seen walking in. They were beautiful as a couple.

Nita Ambani, as usual, was wearing a breezy sky-blue sari and was ravishing. Isha Ambani was also seen wearing a white dress, as she walked in with Navya Naveli Nanda.

The Ambani family was the subject of discussion in their entire looks and they took the center stage with their entrance. The attendance of the Ambani family only contributed to the glitz of the event on this glitzy evening.

How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Day 26 Highlights: Tears Flow, Fights Explode And Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Fiery Showdown Shakes The House!

