The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Awkward Moment Between Akash Ambani And Radhika Merchant Gets Caught On Camera As Wife Shloka Looks On

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a web series by the son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, is already trending on Netflix. On Wednesday, 17th September, a gala premiere of the show took place in Mumbai and it was one of the biggest and glamorous events of Bollywood.

This was not just the importance of the event in the directorial debut of Aryan, but a time when the whole film industry united in favor of a new director. The videos of the event are now becoming viral as the entire Ambani family was present at the mega event dressed up.

Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani came into the video simultaneously. Akash Ambani wore a business suit and boots.

Radhika Merchant was in a high-cut dress. Her slender form in red dress was very beautiful and stole the show. Shloka Mehta also sparkled in a black dress; their style was popular among people. The three posed together. On one side, there was Radhika and on the other side, there was Shloka.

Awkward moment between Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchant

One of the videos that quickly went viral on social media shows Radhika being shown repeatedly attempting to push away her brother-in-law. Akash Ambani is observed several times attempting to hold Radhika by the hand yet she does not seem to hold his hand.

Nonetheless, there are individuals who are arguing that this video is AI-generated and the fact of this allegation has not been yet proven.

Jethji focus on your own wife. pic.twitter.com/tYvfzBuFft — अमात्य (@Mudrarakshak) September 18, 2025

Two additional videos were leaked where Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were seen walking in. They were beautiful as a couple.

Nita Ambani, as usual, was wearing a breezy sky-blue sari and was ravishing. Isha Ambani was also seen wearing a white dress, as she walked in with Navya Naveli Nanda.

The Ambani family was the subject of discussion in their entire looks and they took the center stage with their entrance. The attendance of the Ambani family only contributed to the glitz of the event on this glitzy evening.

How did the Internet react?

There may also be a Brother – Sister relationship. — Varun singh (@Varun_singh0291) September 18, 2025

Koi series ka promotion chal rha shayad 😵‍💫 — अमात्य (@Mudrarakshak) September 18, 2025

Is amiri se gareebi achi. — अमात्य (@Mudrarakshak) September 18, 2025

