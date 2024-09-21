Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

As per a source close to Karan, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director is likely to direct a big-budget web series. The "script is finalized, and production is slated to begin in early 2025.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been seen exploring different mediums to spread cinematic magic among the audience lately. Interestingly, he is now all set to surprise the audience with something special on OTT.

As per a source close to Karan, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ director is likely to direct a big-budget web series. The “script is finalized, and production is slated to begin in early 2025.”

However, an official announcement for the project is still awaited.

READ MORE: Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured in Car Accident

Karan’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 2023 film was headlined by actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra among others. It was a blockbuster hit.

Recently, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also made his OTT debut with ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which stars actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Aditi Rao Hydari among several others. The show came out on Netflix and managed to garner rave reviews globally.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)