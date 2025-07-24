LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer

'KARMA' Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer

Stray Kids' KARMA drops August 22, 2025, promising a dive into fate and consequences. Will 3RACHA’s introspective beats and genre-bending tracks redefine K-pop? With a tantalizing trailer and global tour looming, can KARMA surpass their record-breaking legacy? The world awaits!

Stray Kids Gear Up for 4th Album, KARMA
Stray Kids Gear Up for 4th Album, KARMA

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 24, 2025 21:47:00 IST

Stray Kids, the sensational K-pop eight-member band signed with JYP Entertainment, is taking the global music scene by storm with their new quest: their fourth LP, released on August 22, 2025. After a record-breaking chain of six consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard 200, the group’s new release promises much creative firewalls with their own produced work led by powerhouse trio 3RACHA members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han. Fans, referred to as STAYs, are abuzz after a trailer for a film was released, suggesting a new, introspective direction that considers fate and repercussions.

Stray Kids: A New Chapter Ahead

The trailer of KARMA, released on July 24, 2025, through Stray Kids’ YouTube channel, shows the members as winners of a metaphoric sporting tournament, competing to be the best “final boss.” The idea is replicated in the name of the album, referring to cause and effect concepts, which is a story hyped up by the group through cryptic social media updates.

At more than 31 million album shipments worldwide so far as of December 2024, Stray Kids are continuing to solidify their position as K-pop’s top 4th-generation group, and KARMA will take their artistry to the next level.

Stray Kids Unlocking the Creative Powerhouse

Stray Kids’ in-house production is what differentiates them, led by 3RACHA with songs that blend forceful beats with gritty lyricism. KARMA will be expected to delve deeper into emotion and philosophy, leveraging the introspective storytelling that has been a feature of previous albums like 5-Star and ATE.

The group’s ability to tell personal stories against shared grounds has crossed borders, making them winning experiences like the 2023 Billboard Music Award for Best K-pop Album. Rumor has it that KARMA will feature genre-bending tracks, maybe drawing inspiration from their latest Japanese EP Hollow, which has an experimental edge to it.

World Supremacy On The Horizon

Conversely, while KARMA is imminent, so too are Stray Kids’ dominATE world tour, stopping at legendary venues such as SoFi Stadium. The release of the album also coincides with their lofty ambitions in 2025, featuring concerts in stadiums across 20 territories and a fifth fanmeeting, SKZ 5’CLOCK, in Seoul. With pre-orders already underway and a fanbase crying out for new music, KARMA can shatter 5-Star’s record of 5.13 million pre-orders to become history once more. Stray Kids’ relentless hard work assures KARMA will be a landmark in their unrelenting rise.

Also Read: Will NJZ Reunite With ADOR? K-Pop Group Might Make Comeback On This Condition

Tags: Korean entertainmentkpopstray kids

‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer

