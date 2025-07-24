Will NJZ Reunite With ADOR? K-Pop Group Might Make Comeback On This Condition

The K-pop scene is ablaze as NJZ, formerly NewJeans, dangles a tantalizing possibility: a return to ADOR, but only on their terms. This explosive legal showdown has fans on edge, with the group’s single condition sending shockwaves through the industry. Here’s the juicy rundown on this gripping drama.

NJZ Courtroom Fireworks: NJZ’s Bold Stand

The Seoul Central District Court was the stage for the latest clash between NJZ and ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary, on July 24, 2025. The group, now performing as NJZ, tried to break their contracts in November 2024, alleging mistreatment and betrayal. ADOR hit back, securing court orders to enforce their management rights, with a hefty ₩1 billion ($730,000) fine for any unauthorized moves. But NJZ’s legal team dropped a bombshell that they’ll consider returning if ADOR rolls back to its pre-April 2024 state, before HYBE’s controversial audit rocked the agency.

Min Hee Jin: The Heart of the Rift

NJZ’s condition hinges on Min Hee Jin, the visionary ex-CEO of ADOR who shaped their global success. Ousted after HYBE accused her of plotting a takeover, her exit shattered the group’s trust. NJZ claims ADOR, now under HYBE’s grip, has lost its creative soul. Court filings revealed the emotional toll, with members needing antidepressants and feeling anxious near ADOR’s headquarters. For NJZ, a return means restoring the pre-audit era when Min’s leadership defined their magic.

Fans Divided, Future Uncertain

The fandom is in chaos, with some pleading for NJZ to reunite with ADOR for their third anniversary, while others cheer their defiance against HYBE’s alleged schemes. Social media is electric, with fans comparing ADOR’s demands to forcing a victim to reconcile with their tormentor. As mediation looms on August 14, the question hangs: will NJZ bend, or will they carve a bold new path?

Also Read: Lisa’s Netflix Debut In Hitmakers: Why Did BLACKPINK Star Reject Unfinished Tracks?