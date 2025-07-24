Home > Entertainment > Lisa’s Netflix Debut In Hitmakers: Why Did BLACKPINK Star Reject Unfinished Tracks?

Lisa’s electrifying Netflix Hitmakers debut has BLINKs buzzing! Why did she reject unfinished tracks? Is Eleven her next solo banger? With BLACKPINK’s third album looming, what’s next for this K-pop queen? We have answers for all your doubts, dive into the mystery!

Published: July 24, 2025 16:20:00 IST

Amid BLACKPINK’s deadline world tour, Lisa has taken over the spotlight with the announcement of her debut on Netflix’s Hitmakers. The K-pop sensation is going to feature in the music reality series which is going to drop globally on July 25, 2025. But this is definitely the most surprising thing, what shocked the fans by rejecting unfinished songs in the show’s finale. Here’s the juicy scoop on what went down and what’s next for Lisa!

Lisa’s Grand Finale Entrance Steals the Show

Lisa, aka Lalisa Manobal, kept fans on edge until Hitmakers’ sixth episode, where she made a jaw-dropping entrance. The series, featuring 12 top-tier songwriters crafting hits for stars like John Legend and Shaboozey, built anticipation around Lisa’s appearance.



Her charm and star power lit up the screen, with netizens buzzing on X, “Lisa’s presence is EVERYTHING!” Her selective approach to the tracks presented in the songwriting camp became the talk of the town, showcasing her high standards. Fans are already calling her cameo iconic, adding to her global allure post her The White Lotus acting debut.

Lisa Rejecting Unfinished Songs: A Bold Move

In a dramatic twist, Lisa rejected two tracks, Back in Business and HOT for being unfinished, leaving producers scrambling. She zeroed in on Eleven, praising its vibe but demanding a catchier chorus. Her decisiveness sparked debates online, with one X user raving, “Lisa knows what she wants!” T

his bold move highlighted her creative control, a trait she’s honed since founding LLOUD in 2024. Fans speculate Eleven could be her next solo hit, with talks of a polished version in the works, fueling excitement for a potential release.

What’s Next for Lisa and BLACKPINK?

Lisa’s Hitmakers stint isn’t just a one-off.  Lisa teased new group music in a recent Variety interview. “It’s coming soon,” she promised, hinting at their third album. Balancing her solo career with BLACKPINK’s comeback, Lisa’s star is only rising. Her fan’s have flooder X with love and support, tweeting, “cant believe lisa makes her netflix debut, what an IT GIRL!” With her documentary in production and a packed 2025, BLINKs are buzzing, will Eleven drop alongside BLACKPINK’s new tracks? Stay tuned

Asia Cup 2025 Finds Home In Dubai: Right Call?
George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb Poised to Ignite Dallas Cowboys’ Offense
Nitish Kumar’s “Oops” Moments: Here Are Some Public Antics That Leave Internet In Splits
IEX Under Pressure, Shares Drop 28%: How India’s New Market Coupling Plan Could Redefine Electricity Pricing
