Home > Entertainment > Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’

Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’

Lee Hyeri replaces Lee Yoo Mi in the sizzling K-drama, 'Dreaming of You,' sparking whispers, why did Yoo Mi bail? Will Hyeri and Hwang In Yeop’s chemistry ignite the screen? Jung Eun Bi’s rom-com promises love and laughs, but when’s the release? Stay tuned for the tea!

Hyeri Joins Hwang In Yeop for New K-Drama 'Dreaming of You'
Hyeri Joins Hwang In Yeop for New K-Drama 'Dreaming of You'

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 24, 2025 13:57:00 IST

The K drama fever is not going anywhere, and to further increase the temperature Lee Hyeri is coming back on your screens. Known for her iconic role in Reply 1988, the Korean star is in talks for an upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Dreaming of You,’ co-starring the heartthrob of K drama fans, Hwang In Yeop. Reportedly, Hyeri’s casting followed after Lee Yoo Mi stepped back from this project due to personal reasons. 

This drama is written by Jung Eun Bi, best known for Doom at your service, the plot and storyline is going to be a warm hug of love and self discovery. Here’s the juicy scoop on the plot, characters, and what’s stirring in the K-drama world!

‘Dreaming Of You’ Plot: A Fresh Spin on Love and Ambition

If you’re finding it difficult to navigate in your busy life, this upcoming drama is going to be a perfect dose of serotonin for you. ‘Dreaming of You’ is a story of two career driven individuals in their 30s, but what’s the catch here? They will finally find romance after years of prioritising and indulging in work.

The story centers on Woo Soo Bin, a successful film director, and Lee Jae, a reporter whose youthful dreams were crushed by reality’s harsh lessons. Their unexpected connection blossoms into a quirky, heartfelt romance.

Hyeri And In Yeop’s Character Details: Complex and Relatable Leads

Hwang In Yeop is confirmed as Woo Soo Bin, a filmmaker who broke free from his parents’ rigid plans to chase his passion. His journey from a controlled adolescence to a confident director adds layers to his charm, blending ambition with vulnerability. 

Lee Hyeri, if cast, will play Lee Jae, a reporter who was fearless as a teen but faced setbacks in her 20s. Her character’s evolution into a grounded adult seeking love promises a dynamic performance, with Hyeri’s knack for emotive roles likely to shine. The chemistry between these two is already generating buzz, with fans eager to see their on-screen spark.

Juicy News: Casting Shifts and Fan Frenzy

The casting swap has created a buzz among netizens, wondering what made Lee Yoo Mi exit from this role, but the exact reasons are still not revealed. While it’s very happy and exciting news for Lee Hyeri’s fans, they can’t wait to see their favourite actors as a couple on screen.

The release date and other details of the drama’s production is yet to be revealed, so stay with us till further updates. For now, keep your expectations high because this drama is going to be an entertainment packed treat.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers with comeback post after Military Discharge

Tags: hwang in yeopKorean dramalee hyeri

RELATED News

Your Ultimate Weekend Binge-Guide (24th July To 31st July 2025): From Divine Dreams To Dark Mysteries!
Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!
Twinning In White: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Fuel Romance Rumours With Airport Outing
Box Office Clash: Can Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Beat Ram Charan’s Game Changer?
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Deal; More Than a Paycheck, It’s a Bold Power Move

LATEST NEWS

How to Get Rid of Lizards at Home Using Safe, Natural, and Chemical-Free Remedies That Work
Stuart Broad Praises Rishabh Pant’s Impact, Hopes for Swift Return After Painful Blow
Adani University Ushers In future-ready Cohort With Navdiksha 2025
MS Dhoni Or Rishabh Pant? Analyzing Their Initial 47 Tests
Liam Dawson’s Return Adds Balance and Depth to England’s Test Side, Says Michael Vaughan
An24 Plane Crash Kills 49 Passengers: Where Was The Soviet Era Plane Headed?
Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’
How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?
Yes Bank, Anil Ambani Group Under ED Lens: What Happened To ₹3000 Crore?
Neymar’s Fury and Fireower: Star Clashes with Fans as Santos Slide Deeper into Trouble
Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’
Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’
Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’
Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?