Lee Hyeri Set To Star With Hwang In Yeop In Romantic Comedy ‘Dreaming of You’

The K drama fever is not going anywhere, and to further increase the temperature Lee Hyeri is coming back on your screens. Known for her iconic role in Reply 1988, the Korean star is in talks for an upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Dreaming of You,’ co-starring the heartthrob of K drama fans, Hwang In Yeop. Reportedly, Hyeri’s casting followed after Lee Yoo Mi stepped back from this project due to personal reasons.

This drama is written by Jung Eun Bi, best known for Doom at your service, the plot and storyline is going to be a warm hug of love and self discovery. Here’s the juicy scoop on the plot, characters, and what’s stirring in the K-drama world!

‘Dreaming Of You’ Plot: A Fresh Spin on Love and Ambition

If you’re finding it difficult to navigate in your busy life, this upcoming drama is going to be a perfect dose of serotonin for you. ‘Dreaming of You’ is a story of two career driven individuals in their 30s, but what’s the catch here? They will finally find romance after years of prioritising and indulging in work.

The story centers on Woo Soo Bin, a successful film director, and Lee Jae, a reporter whose youthful dreams were crushed by reality’s harsh lessons. Their unexpected connection blossoms into a quirky, heartfelt romance.

Hyeri And In Yeop’s Character Details: Complex and Relatable Leads

Hwang In Yeop is confirmed as Woo Soo Bin, a filmmaker who broke free from his parents’ rigid plans to chase his passion. His journey from a controlled adolescence to a confident director adds layers to his charm, blending ambition with vulnerability.

Lee Hyeri, if cast, will play Lee Jae, a reporter who was fearless as a teen but faced setbacks in her 20s. Her character’s evolution into a grounded adult seeking love promises a dynamic performance, with Hyeri’s knack for emotive roles likely to shine. The chemistry between these two is already generating buzz, with fans eager to see their on-screen spark.

Juicy News: Casting Shifts and Fan Frenzy

The casting swap has created a buzz among netizens, wondering what made Lee Yoo Mi exit from this role, but the exact reasons are still not revealed. While it’s very happy and exciting news for Lee Hyeri’s fans, they can’t wait to see their favourite actors as a couple on screen.

The release date and other details of the drama’s production is yet to be revealed, so stay with us till further updates. For now, keep your expectations high because this drama is going to be an entertainment packed treat.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers with comeback post after Military Discharge