BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers With Comeback Post After Military Discharge

BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook, has set the internet ablaze with his return to Instagram, achieving verification with just a single post and a staggering 9.1 million followers. His new account, @mnijungkook, has become a global phenomenon, proving his unmatched star power.

Jungkook’s Record-Breaking Return

Army’s favourite Jungkook was on a long hiatus from Instagram, but the idol surprised his fans after making a sudden comeback on July 15, 2025 with his new account @mnikungkook, meaning “My Name Is Jungkook.” He dropped this bomb during a surprise live streaming with BTS’ RM and V.

Within 90 minutes, the account amassed over 1 million followers, soaring to 6.8 million in 24 hours and hitting 9.1 million by July 23, despite no initial profile picture or bio. Without even a single post, Jungkook’s constant increasing followers is a proof of his global stardom and influence. His recent post has garnered 4.8 million likes and 600,000 comments, cementing his digital dominance.

Jungkook’s Instagram Verification Sparks Frenzy

There were several speculations among fans if the account is real or impersonating Jungkook, but the Instagram account just got verified on July 23, 2025. This verification and blue tick gave a sigh of relief to the fans and a testimony to Jungkook’s aura and influence.

Usually only given to prominent, active individuals, the verification was completed quickly, demonstrating Jungkook’s indisputable influence. Currently Jungkook is following only his bandmates on Instagram and has “Jung Kook of BTS” written on his bio. This action increases excitement for their upcoming album and world tour and coincides with BTS’s 2026 comeback preparations in Los Angeles.

A New Chapter for ARMY

Jungkook’s comeback on Instagram is definitely a big moment for JK fans, after he deleted his previous account with 52 million followers, he was dearly missed by the netizens. Given BTS’s 2026 plans, fans surmise that this indicates increased engagement. One Instagram post at a time, Jungkook has fans in a chokehold with his mysterious account. But the instant growth of this account proves he is more than a K-pop star.

Also Read: Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed