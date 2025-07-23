Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed

The 2025 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards are set to dazzle, with nominations announced for a thrilling clash of K-drama titans. IU and Park Bo Young vie for Best Actress, while Park Bo Gum and Ju Ji Hoon battle for Best Actor, promising a fiery ceremony at Busan’s Cinema Center from August 22-25. Here’s the juicy scoop on this electrifying awards season!

Best Actress: IU vs. Park Bo Young Heats Up

The Best Actress category is going to be the most anticipated tug of war between IU’s heartfelt performance as Ae Soon in When Life Gives You Tangerines facing off against Park Bo Young’s captivating role in a yet-to-be-revealed OTT . IU’s raw emotional depth has fans buzzing, with her transformative portrayal earning raves.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young’s magnetic charm and versatility make her a formidable contender. Social media is ablaze, with fans split: “IU’s Ae Soon is iconic!” vs. “Park Bo Young’s energy is unmatched!” Who will claim the crown?

Best Actor: Park Bo Gum and Ju Ji Hoon’s Epic Duel

The Best Actor race is equally intense, pitting Park Bo Gum’s soulful Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines against Ju Ji Hoon’s gripping Dr. Baek Kang Hyuk in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Park Bo Gum’s nuanced performance has sparked a fan frenzy, with many calling it his career-best. Ju Ji Hoon, fresh off a Baeksang win, brings commanding intensity, making this a showdown for the ages. X posts are wild, with one fan tweeting, “Bo Gum’s charm vs. Ji Hoon’s grit, my heart can’t choose!”

Rising Stars and Drama Dominance

The nominations don’t stop there. The nominations are serving a long list with Choo Young Woo’s breakout role in ‘The Trauma Code’ earned him a Best Newcomer nod, while ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ dominates with multiple category mentions, including Best Creative. The awards, celebrating global OTT excellence, highlight the influence and craze of Korean entertainment globally.

Why Is It Going To Be Exciting

Whenever a K drama drops, fans end up binge watching them, but what’s next? The next and most interesting part of the unending process is seeing your favourite K drama win an award.

The Global OTT Awards 2025 will celebrate the booming OTT industry, with fans worldwide glued to the August 22-25 event. Expect a lot of glitter and glamour from one of the biggest event. So which team are you? Who’s your pick? The stage is set for an unforgettable night!

