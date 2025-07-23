Home > Entertainment > Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed

Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed

Will IU’s raw emotion outshine Park Bo Young’s electric charm for Best Actress? Can Park Bo Gum’s iconic role combat Ju Ji Hoon’s intense grit for Best Actor? With ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ dominating, who will reign at the Global OTT Awards? Unravel the drama August 22-25!

Nominees of Global OTT Awards Revealed!
Nominees of Global OTT Awards Revealed!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 17:29:00 IST

The 2025 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards are set to dazzle, with nominations announced for a thrilling clash of K-drama titans. IU and Park Bo Young vie for Best Actress, while Park Bo Gum and Ju Ji Hoon battle for Best Actor, promising a fiery ceremony at Busan’s Cinema Center from August 22-25. Here’s the juicy scoop on this electrifying awards season!

Best Actress: IU vs. Park Bo Young Heats Up

The Best Actress category is going to be the most anticipated tug of war between IU’s heartfelt performance as Ae Soon in When Life Gives You Tangerines facing off against Park Bo Young’s captivating role in a yet-to-be-revealed OTT . IU’s raw emotional depth has fans buzzing, with her transformative portrayal earning raves. 

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young’s magnetic charm and versatility make her a formidable contender. Social media is ablaze, with fans split: “IU’s Ae Soon is iconic!” vs. “Park Bo Young’s energy is unmatched!” Who will claim the crown?

Best Actor: Park Bo Gum and Ju Ji Hoon’s Epic Duel

The Best Actor race is equally intense, pitting Park Bo Gum’s soulful Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines against Ju Ji Hoon’s gripping Dr. Baek Kang Hyuk in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Park Bo Gum’s nuanced performance has sparked a fan frenzy, with many calling it his career-best. Ju Ji Hoon, fresh off a Baeksang win, brings commanding intensity, making this a showdown for the ages. X posts are wild, with one fan tweeting, “Bo Gum’s charm vs. Ji Hoon’s grit, my heart can’t choose!”

Rising Stars and Drama Dominance

The nominations don’t stop there. The nominations are serving a long list with Choo Young Woo’s breakout role in ‘The Trauma Code’ earned him a Best Newcomer nod, while ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ dominates with multiple category mentions, including Best Creative. The awards, celebrating global OTT excellence, highlight the influence and craze of Korean entertainment globally.

Why Is It Going To Be Exciting

Whenever a K drama drops, fans end up binge watching them, but what’s next? The next and most interesting part of the unending process is seeing your favourite K drama win an award.

The Global OTT Awards 2025 will celebrate the booming OTT industry, with fans worldwide glued to the August 22-25 event. Expect a lot of glitter and glamour from one of the biggest event. So which team are you? Who’s your pick? The stage is set for an unforgettable night!

Also Read: Why Was Park Bo Gum In Tears? IU’s Unforgettable Finale Cameo Explained

Tags: iuKorean dramaKorean entertainmentPark Bo Gum

RELATED News

Pride & Prejudice (2005) All Set To Make A Grand Return To Indian Theatres- Check Re-Release Date Here!
Power Dressing or Quiet Luxury? Kangana Ranaut’s Elegant Bag at Parliament Gets Everyone Talking
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve to Marry Harry Charles in ‘Fairytale’ Wedding – Here’s What to Expect
Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s $100 Million Netflix Deal Has Been Scrapped?
How Much Is Salman Khan Charging For Bigg Boss 19? Bollywood Star Slashes Big Amount For Hosting

More News

UFL Shakes Up the Map: Michigan Panthers Among Four Teams Relocating
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Results Expected Soon
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed
Tottenham Plot Ambitious Swoop for Rodrygo
Can These 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes Help You Manage GERD Naturally? Check How
Renault Triber Facelift Launched Today: What’s New After 5 Years gap?
Controversial Archives? Old Footages Show Epstein Attended Donald Trump’s Wedding
Tyrann Mathieu Announces Surprise Retirement Ahead Of Saints Camps
NCERT Unveils Updated Class 10 Textbooks for 2025- 26, free PDFs Available on ePathshala
‘Cash-At-Home’ Twist: CJI Steps Aside From Justice Varma’s Plea, Bench To Be Formed
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?