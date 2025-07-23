Why Was Park Bo Gum In Tears? IU’s Unforgettable Finale Cameo Explained

IU, the beloved South Korean actress and singer surprised her ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ co-star, Park Bo Gum with her unexpected appearance at ‘The Seasons: Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile’ last recording on July 22, 2025. As host Park Bo Gum, wraps up his journey as the first actor-MC of ‘The Seasons’, his farewell was accompanied by a sweet and massive surprise by his long-time friend IU.

IU’s Setup: A Heartfelt Video Message

On July 22, Park Bo Gum was preparing to shoot the last episode of his much loved series ‘The Seasons: Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile’. The taping for the recording began with a thoughtful video message from IU, where she congratulated Park Bo Gum on his successful run as host, stating ‘As much as it’s your last shoot of The Seasons, I wanted to congratulate you via this video message’.

IU came to surprise Park Bo Gum during the recording of the final episode of The Seasons – Park Bo-gum's Cantabile on 2025.07.22.







IU further expressed regret for being unable to show up as a guest in the season and apologized for the same, ‘When you had your first broadcast, I said that I would definitely appear on the show. I apologise for not being able to keep my promise to be a guest. I’m really, really sorry. But you know my heart’s sincerity and that I watched the broadcast almost every week, right? You were the best as an MC.’, she added .

She acknowledged ,’I’ve watched the show almost every week’, a testament to her support for Bo Gum and their close bond.

IU’s Big Reveal: : “I’m so sorry about not appearing that…I’m here”

Just as Bo Gum and the fans thought that this was the end of IU’s surprise, little did they know, it’s not the end but the beginning to an even huge surprise. As IU in her video message said, ‘I’m so sorry about not appearing that…I’m here’, a hush fell, then erupted into pandemonium, none other than the diva and nations’ ‘little sister’ herself . With a cute bouquet of flowers in hand, IU walked onto the stage and gently patted a shocked and baffled Park Bo Gum on the back. The sheer shock and delight on his face were priceless.







Park Bo Gum’s Emotional Reaction: “What Are You Doing Here?!”

Park Bo Gum was stunned, shocked and profoundly moved. Bo Gum’s teary eyes led to a cheer of ‘Don’t cry’ to console him. IU herself expressed her wish to make a cheerful entrance and didn’t want to make him cry. Bo Gum replied as he could barely utter: ‘What are you doing here?’ This raw and authentic moment showcased the deep, genuine friendship between the duo.

IU surprising Park Bo Gum at The Seasons Cantabile and he cried.







When IU came as a surprise, Bo Gum was both surprised and very touched. They are best friends.







IU’s Secret Mission

IU later revealed during the recording that she had been secretly waiting backstage from the start to surprise and had even managed to arrange the visit despite her packed schedule. Her dedication to keep her visit as secretive as possible was evident since she prepared songs in secret because Bo Gum was often around during rehearsals, making it hard to practice with the band.

#IU couldn’t rehearse with the band because Bogum MC was always there for every rehearsal, so she secretly prepared the song.

It’s a song she sang for the first time.

🎤IU- 🎵Red Sneakers Cr: @Bravogum (post)

@petit_giant516 (pic) Thank you, IU!#ParkBoGum #Cantabile pic.twitter.com/2pw7zoGokS — Park Bo Gum Testimonials 🍊 (@sword061693) July 23, 2025







A Friendship Forged in Stars and Tangerines

IU and Park Bo Gum treated fans with a blissful moment as they performed an impromptu duet with their heartfelt harmony, despite no prior rehearsal. The duo’s friendship blossomed over the years particularly during their time shooting the Netflix’s drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’.

The clips and visuals from the event quickly went viral and fans can’t help but gush over their friendship and IU’s thoughtfulness. This surprise indeed was the best way Park Bo Gum could bid farewell to the show.

