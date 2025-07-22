K-Drama Actors Who Started as Idols, And Totally Nailed It

The Idol-to-actor trend is not a passing phase but a phenomenon that’s revolutionizing the K-drama universe. These all-rounders have made their way from K-pop concert floors to small screen dramas. With their craft they won over the masses. They are phenomenal actors with substance, who’re flat-out rewriting the book on K-drama superstardom.

Let us look at some of the most celebrated idol-actors who bartered their microphones for scripts and dominated the screen.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

IU (Lee Ji-eun) (Image credit: X)

IU is best referred to as South Korea’s ‘Little sister’ and the entertainment queen of the industry. She debuted as a singer in 2008 when she was 15 years old and as an actress in “Dream High” in 2011. She was initially criticized but later rightfully earned the appreciation for her performance through her acting in very well-received dramas such as “My Mister” and “Hotel Del Luna.”. IU recently appeared in Netflix’s 2025 blockbuster drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and will be appearing in “Wife of a 21st Century Prince” (2026).

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy (Image credit: X)

Suzy started out as a member of girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment, in 2010 and made her acting debut in 2011 in “Dream High” alongside IU. She developed into a massive actress who was loved by the audience for her rich emotional depth and commanding character of the headstrong female lead in blockbusters such as “Uncontrollably Fond,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “Start-Up,” and “Doona!”. She will also be starring in the drama “All The Love You Wish For” with actor Kim Woo Bin, which will be the couple’s second project.

Lee Jun-ho

Lee Jun-ho (Image credit: X)

A member of the k-pop boy group 2PM since 2008,Jun-ho made his acting debut in “Cold Eyes” in 2013. He was awarded for starring as the lead in the historical drama “The Red Sleeve” (2021). He also appeared in dramas like “Just Between Lovers,” “Good Manager,” and “King the Land.” He will appear in leading roles in “Typhoon Boss” and “Cashero,” in 2025.

Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung-sik (Image credit: X)

Hyung-sik made his debut in 2010 as a member of boy band ZE:A and became an unimaginably colossal star by acting in hit drama series such as “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” (2017) and “Suits” (2018). He has acted in hit dramas such as “Hwarang,” “Happiness,” and “Doctor Slump.” He recently appeared in “Buried Hearts” (2025) and is to make an appearance in drama “Twelve” (2025) soon.

Kwon Na-ra

Kwon Na-ra (Image credit: X)

Na-ra was also part of Hello Venus girl group, which debuted in 2012. After the group disbanded in 2019, she focused entirely on acting as her main career. She has gone on to appear in critically acclaimed dramas like “Suspicious Partner,” “Itaewon Class,” “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,” and “The Midnight Studio” (2024). She will also be appearing in the upcoming drama “Knock Off.”

Kim Se-jeong

Kim Se-jeong (Image credit: X)

Se-jong is extremely popular as a bubbly person. She initially debuted as an idol in I.O.I, a project group and then subsequently in Gugudan. She initially debuted as an actress in the drama”School 2017,” and now stands popular as a friendly individual with a good sense of humor. A few of her most popular projects include “Business Proposal” and “The Uncanny Counter” Seasons 1 and 2. Her acting project was “Brewing Love” (2024).

Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo (Image credit: X)

Eun-woo has been an ASTRO boy group member since 2016 and became an overnight star as a male lead actor for his stunning visuals and ease of acting as romantic male leads. Some of his famous dramas are “My ID is Gangnam Beauty,” “True Beauty,” seasons 1 and 2 of “Island,” and “A Good Day to Be a Dog.” His last project was “Wonderful World” in 2024 and is currently preparing to enroll in his mandatory military service.

Rowoon

Rowoon (Image credit: X)

Rowoon first appeared as a member of boy band SF9 in 2016 and later became a phenomenal figure as an actor for his role in the show “Extraordinary You” (2019). He rose to become one of the leading-rated actors with shows such as “The King’s Affection,” “Tomorrow,” and “Destined With You.” His latest acting project was “The Matchmakers” in 2023.

Park Ji-hoon

Park Ji-hoon (Image credit: X)

Ji-hoon initially became an overnight sensation as a member of project group Wanna One following his participation in “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017. He transitioned effortlessly into the acting scene with “Love Revolution” (2020). He followed that up with his dramas like “At a Distance, Spring is Green” and the highly praised hit “Weak Hero Class 1.”. His latest appearance was in the much-awaited sequel “Weak Hero Class 2” (2025).

