K-Drama Buzz List: The Most Anticipated Shows To Stream Right Now And Next Month

The Hallyu wave phenomenon is getting stronger than before, and K-dramas are definitely at its peak! With compelling plots, beautiful cast and unparalleled production, K-dramas are gradually becoming a seamless part of our TV screens. But with so many excellent programs aired regularly, how do you make sure that only the best among them find a coveted spot on your watchlist?

So here we are presenting you with the latest release calendars and buzz lists to provide you with a definitive guide to the K-dramas that you simply cannot afford to miss out on, whether they already grace our screens or are in the treasure box, soon to capture your hearts.

Ongoing K-Dramas That You Should Not Miss

If you’re in the mood for something to bite into today, today’s streaming K-dramas are causing ripples and providing hook-grabbing tales that will keep you glued on your screen week after week.

1. Law and the City (tvN / Disney+) – Released July 5, 2025







Now trending, this courtroom drama features Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ga-young. The series is about the bustling Seochodong Law Town, as a sharp-tongued veteran lawyer and a fiery newcomer take on difficult cases and self-improvement.

2. The Nice Guy (also The Good Man) (JTBC / Viki) – July 18, 2025







Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung lead this noir drama about the eldest grandson of a gangster family who, despite his good heart, faces immense challenges protecting his loved ones. It promises a compelling story of trying to escape a past life while pursuing a meaningful future and love.

3. Low Life (Disney+) – Released July 16, 2025







This dark crime thriller, based on a popular webtoon, transports viewers to the 1970s. A criminal clan nephew and uncle embark on a perilous task to reclaim treasure from a sunken ship, with secrets and tensions running high in their wake.

4. S Line (Wavve) – July 11, 2025







A surreal fantasy thriller, S Line is a world where red lines suddenly materialize above people’s heads that actually connect them with every person they’ve had physical contact with. A detective and a female high school student, who can perceive these lines, join forces to uncover the chaos and mystery behind this phenomenon .

Upcoming K-dramas You Must Watch

Buckle up and mark those calendars! The K-drama landscape is full of star-studded shows with highly anticipated releases and the potential to be your new addiction.

1. My Girlfriend is a Real Man (KBS2) – 23rd July 2025







This fantasy romance drama is all set to hit the world tomorrow and is much anticipated with a new premise where a man’s perception of his girlfriend takes an unexpected turn. Look out for laughter, tear-jerking moments, and a fresh take on modern relationships.

2. Trigger (Netflix) – 25 Jul 2025







Starring Kim Young-kwang and Kim Nam-gil in an action thriller set in the illegal gun underworld of South Korea. A former sniper-turned-benevolent detective has a time limit to prevent gun incidents and uncover the origin of illegal guns.

3. Mary Kills People (MBC) – August 1, 2025







This dark comedy drama is the Korean remake of the Canadian series. It is about a seasoned emergency medical physician who has a double life, performing euthanasia for suffering patients in secret, which results in complex moral dilemmas.

4. Beyond the Bar (JTBC / Netflix) – August 2, 2025







This legal drama and office series promises to give an interesting glimpse into the lives of attorneys based on true court cases. It will delve into the intricate relationships between people in a prestigious law firm when a new lawyer with a keen sense of justice continues to tackle difficult cases with a tough mentor.

5. My Lovely Journey (Channel A) – Premieres August 2, 2025







The Japanese novel-inspired slice-of-life romance series follows a former idol turned travel reporter. Through her stories, she finds herself and the meaning of life, promising a heartwarming journey of love and self-discovery.

6. Your Majesty, Bon Appétit (tvN) – Airs on August 16, 2025







A fantasy romantic comedy survival with a twist, the series is a story about a French chef who time-slips to the Joseon dynasty. She has to adapt to the palace’s kitchen life and an unexpected encounter with a ruthless king.

Whether binge-watching the latest arrivals or waiting for the next big hit, K-dramas just keep on serving the world with unbeatable entertainment. So sit back, have your snacks ready, and prepare yourself to venture into your next binge-watch adventure!

