New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters

Popular South Korean actress Lim YoonA is all set to make her acting comeback on small screens after her 2023 hit drama ‘King the Land ’. The actress will be featured in tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ along with rising actor Lee Chae Min.

tvN on July 17, unveiled new posters for the drama featuring Lim YoonA as a French Chef and Lee Chae Min as tyrant ruler. The drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ is based on a famous web novel titled ‘Surviving as Yeonsan-gun’s Chef’ by Park Kook-jae.

Lim YoonA And Lee Chae Min In Newly Released Posters

The newly revealed posters quickly gained attention online. The poster contrasted Yeon Ji Young (Lim YoonA) and Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min) in the same setting of the ancient kitchen after crossing a long span of time.

In the busy setting of the royal kitchen with cooks hurrying back and forth, in the center shine Yeon Ji Young (Lim YoonA) donning her white modern chef uniform smiling confidently. Meanwhile, Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min) is adorned in his princely outfit giving an aloof and satisfying stare. He is seated on a jade throne and presented with numerous delicacies blending traditional Korean and western cuisines. The phrase, “Let’s prepare the finest royal feast that even a tyrant will never forget’ is diligently fulfilled by chef YoonA.







Individual posters of the leads are also released to offer deeper insights about the characters of YoonA and Chae Min. YoonA’s poster features the description ‘I’ve always dreamed of being a three-star chef… but today, I’ve become the tyrant’s chef’, underlining her emotions of finding herself in an unexpected and absurd situation.







On the other hand, Chae Min’s poster unveils his cold personality as a tyrannical ruler with a chilling threat, ‘ If, even for a single day, the food does not suit my taste, you will be sentenced to death.’







‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Release Date

‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ is an upcoming 2025 fantasy survival drama featuring Lim YoonA as a bright yet strong French chef, who slips into 500 years back to Joseon dynasty and Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min as the tyrannical ruler of Joseon and the owner of the restaurant where Ji Young works. Director Jang Tae Yoo, hailed for his works like “My Love from the Star,” “Tree With Deep Roots,” “Painter of the Wind,” “Lovers of the Red Sky,” and more, will be taking the charge of direction, generating excitement among fans.

The drama is all set to release in the second half of 2025 with an official teaser and first posters released last month.

