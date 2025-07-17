LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Home > Entertainment > New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters

New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters

A fiery French chef time-travels 500 years into the past and ends up cooking for a merciless Joseon-era king in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Starring Lim YoonA and Lee Chae Min, this fantasy survival romance promises royal tension, delicious drama, and a kitchen like no other.

New K-Drama "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" Unveils Stunning Posters Featuring Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min
New K-Drama "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" Unveils Stunning Posters Featuring Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 13:01:12 IST

Popular South Korean actress Lim YoonA is all set to make her acting comeback on small screens after her 2023 hit drama ‘King the Land ’. The actress will be featured in tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ along with rising actor Lee Chae Min. 

tvN on July 17, unveiled new posters for the drama featuring Lim YoonA as a French Chef and Lee Chae Min as tyrant ruler. The drama ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ is based on a famous web novel titled ‘Surviving as Yeonsan-gun’s Chef’ by Park Kook-jae. 

Lim YoonA And  Lee Chae Min In Newly Released Posters

The newly revealed posters quickly gained attention online. The poster contrasted Yeon Ji Young (Lim YoonA) and Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min) in the same setting of the ancient kitchen after crossing a long span of time.

In the busy setting of the royal kitchen with cooks hurrying back and forth, in the center shine  Yeon Ji Young (Lim YoonA) donning her white modern chef uniform smiling confidently. Meanwhile, Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min) is adorned in his princely outfit giving an aloof and satisfying stare. He is seated on a jade throne and presented with numerous delicacies blending traditional Korean and western cuisines. The phrase, “Let’s prepare the finest royal feast that even a tyrant will never forget’ is diligently fulfilled by chef YoonA.



Individual posters of the leads are also released to offer deeper insights about the characters of YoonA and Chae Min. YoonA’s poster features the description ‘I’ve always dreamed of being a three-star chef… but today, I’ve become the tyrant’s chef’, underlining her emotions of finding herself in an unexpected and absurd situation.



On the other hand, Chae Min’s poster unveils his cold personality as a tyrannical ruler with a chilling threat, ‘ If, even for a single day, the food does not suit my taste, you will be sentenced to death.’



‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Release Date

‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ is an upcoming  2025 fantasy survival drama featuring Lim YoonA as a bright yet strong French chef, who slips into 500 years back to Joseon dynasty and Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min as the tyrannical ruler of Joseon and the owner of the restaurant where Ji Young works. Director Jang Tae Yoo, hailed for his works like “My Love from the Star,” “Tree With Deep Roots,” “Painter of the Wind,” “Lovers of the Red Sky,” and more, will be taking the charge of direction, generating excitement among fans. 

The drama is all set to release in the second half of 2025 with an official teaser and first posters released last month.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours

Tags: Bon Appetit Your Majestyk-dramaKorean dramaLee Chae MinLim YoonAtrue event Korean dramasYour Majesty

More News

Japan Open Badminton: Early Exit For Lakshya Sen And Satwik-Chirag
What Is Meghan Markle’s ‘Sussex’ Obsession? Oprah Winfrey Mocks Meghan & Harry’s Surname In Playful Jab
NCERT Textbook Controversy: Why NCERT’s Class 8 Syllabus Excludes Tipu Sultan & Anglo-Mysore Wars in New Textbook
Airtel Partners With Perplexity: Get A FREE 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription—Here’s What You Need To Know
Google Launches Free Gemini AI Pro Access For Indian Students: Here’s How To Avail the Offer
Lucknow Cyber Fraud Gang Busted; Eight Held Over Suspected China Links
How Mitochondrial Donation Therapy Helped Create Healthy Babies In UK With DNA From Three Parents
Global Super League T20: Match Preview Between RAN And CS, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Advice
TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released Today: How To Check, Direct Link Inside
Gold Price Today: Thinking of Buying Gold This Season? Here’s Your Cue as the Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper- Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Chennai
New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters
New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters
New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters
New K Drama First Look: Lim YoonA & Lee Chae Min’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Teases Royal Romance in New K-Drama Posters

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?