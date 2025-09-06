LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 22:50:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi.

On Saturday evening, Kartik took to Instagram and treated his fans to pictures and videos of Ganesh Visarjan at his home in Mumbai.

In one of the clips, Kartik and his mom can be seen performing aarti. There’s also a picture in which Kartik’s pet dog Katori is seen.

 
 
 
 
 
‘Ganesh Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi

Visuals from various pandals have also surfaced online, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

The final journey of Lord Ganesha from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival. At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord.

In videos, the idol can be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10-day period, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities offering prayers at the pandal. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Anupam Kher took turns to reach the pandal and seek blessings.

The procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began in the afternoon, with devotees gathered in large numbers to send Bappa home. Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Before the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal, where devotees basked in the spiritual energy. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Ganesh Visarjanganpati bappakartikKartik Aaryan

