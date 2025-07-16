Katrina Kaif Turns 42: Celebrating Her Birthday And Kay Beauty’s Success

Katrina Kaif turned 42 on July 16, 2025, known for her iconic Bollywood journey, the actor turned her makeup passion into a big business with Kay Beauty. Partnered with India’s largest Specialty Beauty and Personal Care Platform, Nykaa, the brand is thriving globally.

Known for its cruelty-free and vegan, since 2019 the brand has transformed Indian skin tone inclusivity achieving phenomenal business success.

Katrina’s Kay Beauty: A Cruelty-Free, Vegan Brand

Kay Beauty was the brainchild of Katrina’s vision to bridge the gap for makeup that can be specifically tailored for Indian skin. She has created a line that honors diversity with colors to match mixed skin tones, from fair to dark, and products modified for India’s climatic condition.

The brand has achieved to reach the consumer’s demand because of its vegan and cruelty-free nature, packed with skin-friendly ingredients such as marula oil, ceramide, and chamomile. Kay beauty has crowned itself as ‘Beauty Brand of the Year’ in 2022.

Katrina’s Commercial Triumph and Market Impact

Kay Beauty’s strategic tie-up with Nykaa, India’s beauty e-store, drove its growth. Available only on Nykaa.com and in 300+ stores across 1,600+ cities, the brand has achieved a gross merchandise value run rate of ₹240 crore in FY25.

Its digital-first strategy, boosted by influencer partnership with Kusha Kapila, and Katrina’s celebrity status, spawned a devoted customer following. While most celeb-endorsed companies lose steam, Kay Beauty’s product quality and inclusivity plank has seen its growth pick up steam.

Kay Beauty x Huda Beauty Digital Collab

In September of 2024, Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif and Huda Beauty by Huda Kattan collaborated on a record-breaking virtual partnership that has been hailed as a cross-cultural beauty achievement.

The two released a YouTube video in which they traded background stories about their businesses, philosophies on makeup, and strength of self-expression against standards of beauty. They tested each other’s products, with Huda gushing about Kay Beauty’s Creme Blush and Katrina adoring Huda’s Faux Filler Lip Gloss.

From imagining the creamy, highly pigmented lip crayon to making sure foundations work well with Indian undertones, her hands-on commitment is years of industry expertise in the making. Kay Beauty has become a light of authenticity and innovation as a result of her dedication.

