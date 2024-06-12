Kevin Spacey Breaks Down In New Interview, Admits To Being 'Too Handsy' & Reveals He Has No Money After Sexual Assault Court Case

Hollywood’s disgraced star Kevin Spacey, in a recent interview, with Piers Morgan broke down in tears after he revealed how he has no money left after his legal bills left him in debt. The Oscar-winning star spilled the beans that he is forced to sell his home as his court battles have left him empty pockets.

For the unversed, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2015. He was cleared of all charges in his sexual assault trial in London.

According to The Sun, Spacey whilst talking about his financial struggles also opened up how his bad behaviour and how he sometimes got too handsy with people. When Morgan on his show Uncensored asked where the star is now, Spacey said, “Well, it’s funny you asked that question, because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction.”

The actor revealed that he is relocating to Baltimore and is keeping his possessions in storage. Spacey continued, “So the answer to that question is, I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now.”

MUST READ: Johnny Depp Recalls How He Beat Tom Cruise To Bag The Lead Role In Edward Scissorhands

Kevin Spacey Says, “I Can’t Pay The Bills That I Owe”

When Piers Morgan asked why his house was being sold, Kevin Spacey stated, “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe. It’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file (bankruptcy), but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.”

Piers asked “How much money do you have?” to this the award-winning actor replied, “None,” fired back Spacey. “Well I mean, you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay.” He also revealed he owes “many millions” but vowed he will “get back on the horse.”

Kevin Spacey reveals his house is being foreclosed on and he’s facing bankruptcy due to “many millions” in legal bills. https://t.co/B4HEn52fka — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 11, 2024

Kevin Spacey: Touching Someone Sexually In A Way…

When Piers Morgan further pushed about the sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey revealed that his manager recognized immediately that “I was in a very, very dark place.” Spacey continued, “He encouraged me to go take care of myself. So I immediately, really before any of the decisions that were made to punish me, I went into rehab.”

The Unusual Suspects confessed: “I am absolutely 150% prepared to take accountability for those things that I did and the mistakes that I made.”Bad, bad, bad behaviour sometimes.” He admitted to “Pushing the boundaries.” He added, “Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

Piers Morgan then said, “Some people would say that is criminal, that if you grope people in a sexual way against their wishes, that that is a crime,” to which Spacey replied, “Agree that the word ‘grope’ is a very odd word. I personally, I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am.”

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Who Has Bagged The OTT Rights And Will Pushpa 2 Release Affect Streaming Numbers Of Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Drama?

Show Full Article