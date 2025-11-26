LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 brings Kapil Sharma back as the confused husband juggling multiple marriages. With more wives, more chaos, and a stronger ensemble cast, the sequel promises louder comedy, frantic situations, and Kapil’s signature humor ahead of its December 12, 2025 release.

Kapil Sharma Returns With Chaos: ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Promises Bigger Laughter & Marital Madness (Pc: X)
Kapil Sharma Returns With Chaos: ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Promises Bigger Laughter & Marital Madness (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 26, 2025 15:28:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

The ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ trailer has been released officially and it points out one thing very clearly: the comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has returned to the character that made his silver screen debut a huge hit, a man who is hopelessly and hilariously caught up in a marital mess. The odds and the precise number of wives this time have apparently increased which means more and greater dose of confusion and laughter than ever before.

Kapil’s character is quite familiar and baffled, and a high-energy storyline of trying to manage different families is the basis of this much-awaited sequel. The preview is a whirlwind of frantic escapes, elaborate lies, and comedy timing that brings tears to one’s eyes, once again confirming Kapil’s knack for slapstick and dialogue delivery. Those fans who have missed his complete comic big-screen persona will get a treat as the trailer has set the tone for a loud and funny December release.

Triple the Trouble: Marital Mayhem 

The sequel ingeniously enlarges the first idea, making Kapil’s character, who is now a master of disguise and quick thinking, face an even more dangerous situation. The trailer hints at a very complicated situation where the main character is not only handling three but maybe four different marriages, each in a different place or perhaps in a state of social compartmentalization.

The participation of an ensemble cast that includes Manjot Singh along with new leading ladies Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, and Parul Gulati is a suggestion of a very carefully planned, but totally crazy, comedy structure.

The main fact that is being told is the high-risk exposure scenario, as Kapil is trying to hide his overlapping lives from all his wives, which has already set the chaos meter to its highest level.

 Comedy Comeback: The Kapil Sharma Factor 

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” besides being a movie, is Kapil Sharma’s huge comedy comeback to Bollywood. The release of the film on December 12, 2025, makes it a big family movie for the year-end.

The first movie in 2015 was a blockbuster, mostly because of Kapil’s popularity and his excellent comic timing. The trailer for the sequel is filled with the same style of director Anukalp Goswami who also wrote the original and the signature heaviest confusion to the laugh-out-loud moments. 

Thus, the sequel to the first one is about to come with huge funny situations and witty dialogues that attract not only the single audience group but the whole public to Kapil’s throne and he continues being the king on both T.V. and big screen as a comedian.

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Last Season

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kapil sharmaKis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

RELATED News

‘Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…’: Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah’s Song Goes Viral, WATCH

What Really Happened To Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding? Mystery Unfolds In A Complete Timeline About The ‘Wedding Of The Season’

Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC 17 Women’s Cricket Special Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

7 Must Watch ‘Romantic Horror Movies’ You Can Watch On OTT Platforms; Check The List Here

Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

LATEST NEWS

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

TSMC vs Lo Wei-Jen: Former Senior VP Accused of Sharing Advanced Chip Secrets With Intel

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

Not Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, This Company Cuts 13,000 Jobs As Part Of Company’s Restructuring Exercise, Name Is…

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Gautam Gambhir In Firing Line: Team India’s Head Coach Tenure Under Intense Scrutiny

How Many Calories Are in 1 Ghee Methi Paratha? Nutrition, Health Benefits & Smart Eating Tips

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

QUICK LINKS