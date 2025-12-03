LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol EXPLODES in Anger During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar, Snatches Paparazzo's Camera

Sunny Deol confronts a paparazzo who was secretly filming Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan. A video now going viral shows him in a visibly furious march toward the cameraman, grabs his camera, and then questions him. Angrily, he can be heard saying, “Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?”

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 3, 2025 16:29:19 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 after ailing for some time. The passing of the legendary actor has left the entire film industry and his fans in deep mourning. As his family performed his asthi visarjan rituals at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on December 3. But the solemn moment took a dramatic turn. 

Sunny Deol’s Angry Clash With Paparazzo at Dharmendra’s Asthi Visarjan

Sunny Deol confronts a paparazzo who was secretly filming Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan. A video now going viral shows him in a visibly furious march toward the cameraman, grabs his camera, and then questions him. Angrily, he can be heard saying, “Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?”



Dharmendra’s Asthi Visarjan

Dharmendra’s funeral was held privately on Wednesday; his ashes were immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with other close members, carried out the final rites. 

Another Incident of Sunny Deol’s Dispute with Paparazzi

A few days back, Sunny Deol got so angry that he not only abused the media but also used bad words for the paparazzi who showed the video of his father, Dharmendra, when he was hospitalised.  



A video went viral which showed the actor’s furious, unrestrained and wild side during his confrontation with the press when he rather harshly said, “Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**ya ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 4:29 PM IST
