Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters

Netflix has recently confirmed the world’s most-watched movie, which has received 236 million views worldwide following its release in June. This movie has left Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s Red Notice, which had 231 million views behind. Take a look at which movie is the world’s most-watched movie on Netflix so you can add it to your watchlist.



Netflix’s Most Watched Movie



According to the recent update of Netflix, the popular animated musical movie K-Pop Demon Hunters is now the most-watched movie worldwide. A special two-day sing-along event brought in $18 million at the box office, making it the first Netflix film ever to hit the number one spot in theaters.

KPop Demon Hunters Storyline

The story follows a K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who secretly work as demon hunters and save fans from danger. The K-Pop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo. The story takes a bad turn when a rival boy band made up of demons enters into scene.

KPop Demon Hunters Beat These Blockbuster Movies

K-Pop Demon Hunters beats not only Red Notice, Carry-On, The Adam Project, and Bird Box it also beats the most expensive Netflix movie ever produced, The Gray Man.

KPop Demon Hunters Billboard Journey

K-Pop Demon Hunters was praised for its animation, visuals, story, and music. Not only the Netflix record the movie also made history by putting four songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, with multiple songs reaching number one.