LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters

Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters

Netflix has recently confirmed the world’s most-watched movie, which has received 236 million views worldwide following its release in June. This movie has left Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot's Red Notice, which had 231 million views behind. Take a look at which movie is the world’s most-watched movie on Netflix so you can add it to your watchlist.

A special two-day sing-along event brought in $18 million at the box office. (Representative Image: IMDB)
A special two-day sing-along event brought in $18 million at the box office. (Representative Image: IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 2, 2025 18:12:16 IST

Netflix has recently confirmed the world’s most-watched movie, which has received 236 million views worldwide following its release in June. This movie has left Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s Red Notice, which had 231 million views behind. Take a look at which movie is the world’s most-watched movie on Netflix so you can add it to your watchlist. 


Netflix’s Most Watched Movie 

According to the recent update of Netflix, the popular animated musical movie K-Pop Demon Hunters is now the most-watched movie worldwide. A special two-day sing-along event brought in $18 million at the box office, making it the first Netflix film ever to hit the number one spot in theaters.

KPop Demon Hunters Storyline 

The story follows a K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who secretly work as demon hunters and save fans from danger. The K-Pop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo. The story takes a bad turn when a rival boy band made up of demons enters into scene. 

KPop Demon Hunters Beat These Blockbuster Movies 

K-Pop Demon Hunters beats not only Red Notice, Carry-On, The Adam Project, and Bird Box it also beats the most expensive Netflix movie ever produced, The Gray Man. 

 

KPop Demon Hunters Billboard Journey 

K-Pop Demon Hunters was praised for its animation, visuals, story, and music. Not only the Netflix record the movie also made history by putting four songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, with multiple songs reaching number one. 

Tags: Kpop Demon HuntersKPop Demon Hunters starcastKPop Demon Hunters storylinenetflix most watched moviered notice netflixthe gray man

RELATED News

Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI
Anupam Kher Faces Trolls Over Lalbaugcha Raja Visit, Netizens Question His No VIP Arrangement Claim
Meet the Artist Who Creates Art You Can’t See Or Touch, Yet Sells It For Millions
Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal
‘Controversy Hojayegi’: Mrunal Thakur Gives Mean Girl Energy While Taking A Dig At Anushka Sharma In New Viral Interview- Watch!

LATEST NEWS

Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters

QUICK LINKS