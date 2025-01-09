The wildfires in the area, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, have caused significant damage in Los Angeles, making it the most destructive fire in the city's history.

Matthew Perry’s former residence in the Pacific Palisades, where he tragically passed away in 2023, is in immediate danger due to the massive wildfires ravaging the area.

The home, recently sold for $8.55 million, is surrounded by flames, and its fate remains uncertain as the fire continues to spread across the celebrity-favored neighborhood.

Recent Sale and Ownership of Perry’s Pacific Palisades Home

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion was purchased by real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian just three months ago, after being listed at a hefty $8.55 million. Despite the home’s proximity to the ongoing wildfires, Verma-Lallian confirmed via Instagram that her family is safe but did not offer any updates on the status of the property.

The Palisades Fire, one of several wildfires devastating Southern California, has scorched over 15,000 acres and caused significant damage. Approximately 1,000 structures, including celebrity homes, have been destroyed by the fires.

While the exact condition of Perry’s former home remains unknown, the fire is rapidly advancing, leaving many in the Pacific Palisades at risk.

Other Celebrities Affected by the Wildfires

Several high-profile celebrities have been impacted by the fires. Among the properties destroyed are the homes of actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, whose $7 million mansion was engulfed in flames.

Actress Anna Faris’s eco-friendly home, valued at $5 million, was also completely destroyed. Talk show host Ricki Lake mourned the loss of her “dream home,” and reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s residence was lost as well. Thankfully, the couple managed to evacuate in time.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role on Friends, had bought the Pacific Palisades property in 2020 for $6 million. He extensively renovated the home, adding personal touches like darker wood floors and vibrant furniture.

Perry’s final Instagram post, shared just days before his tragic death, featured a photo of him enjoying the hot tub at the house, where he was later found deceased on October 28, 2023. His death was ruled accidental due to complications from ketamine use.

Firefighters Struggling to Contain the Flames

The wildfires in the area, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, have caused significant damage in Los Angeles, making it the most destructive fire in the city’s history. Despite efforts from firefighters, they have struggled to contain the flames, which have now spread to more than 25,000 acres of land. With over 1,000 structures destroyed and at least five fatalities reported, the fires continue to devastate communities across the region.

As of now, approximately 30,000 residents in Los Angeles, including many celebrities, are under evacuation orders as the fires rage on. Homes, neighborhoods, and lives have been impacted by the catastrophic wildfires, leaving thousands of people displaced and in distress as the crisis continues.