Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

The Film Federation of India has officially announced Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies as India’s entry for the 2025 Oscars. This Hindi film, a lighthearted satire on patriarchy, was selected from a list of 29 contenders. Other strong contenders included Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, the National Award-winning Malayalam film Aattam, and All We Imagine as Light, which won a prize at Cannes.

Joining NewsX for an exclusive conversation to discuss this remarkable achievement, the lead actress of Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha Ranta expressed overwhelming joy, stating that it was a moment she never expected but had always hoped for.

When asked about her reaction to the news, Pratibha shared the news broke while she was in the middle of a script narration, and she admitted she was bursting with excitement. Here are the excerpts from her interview:

Pratibha Ranta: Literally Can't Express My Feelings Right Now

When asked about her reaction to the news, Pratibha shared the news broke while she was in the middle of a script narration, and she admitted she was bursting with excitement. Pratibha Ranta told Uday Pratap Singh, Editor, NewsX, “I’m extremely happy right now I literally can’t express my feelings right now because you know this is something that we all were hoping and never saw that coming but uh yesterday instantly the news broke out and you were like oh my God like how to react I was sitting in a narration and I’m just feeling so happy right now.”

She further shared, “I was sitting in a narration and my phone is constantly beeping I’m like what is happening I’m and I can’t even pick my phone because you know I’m already in some in between something else and then I got to know. I was so happy like I when I came back I felt like you know I had so much of energy like what should I do where should I go like what should I do I came back home and I screamed my heart out like finally yay.”

“This Is Just The Start”

Pratibha Ranta recalled how the film’s director, Kiran Rao, and the entire team were equally thrilled. She described a whirlwind of emotions, feeling like it was only the beginning of an exciting journey, especially now that the race for an Oscar nomination had begun. She told NewsX, “We all met and ma’am was extremely happy the entire crew everyone was so happy I think it was a very different feeling I really I can’t express how I felt last night yes or butterflies in the stomach because now of course this is just the start uh India’s official entry.”

The 23-year-old added, “Now the race Begins for the Oscars, you know everyone’s hoping and praying that it’s going to make it to that short list of five films and hopefully win at the Academy Awards next year yeah. let’s hope let’s hope for the best.”

Pratibha Ranta Recalls Getting A Call Back In An Hour

Reflecting on her journey, Pratibha Ranta shared the story of how she landed her role in Laapataa Ladies. After auditioning and sending a self-test, she was immediately called in to meet Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. This quick turnaround surprised her, as she was expecting a longer process. “Two years back, I was auditioning for Laapataa Ladies and I had recorded my self test and I had sent it across,” revealed Pratibha.

She recalled getting a call back within an hour asking her to come to Mumbai. She added, “What happens you audition and then you know it’s a long process it might take a month or sometimes you know it takes like two- three months but this was very instant I’m like okay wait I’m coming I’m coming okay where to come exactly just let me know and then I went I met Aamir Khan sir and Kiran ma’am then they took my audition.”

Pratibha added, “It was a beautiful feeling when I entered the room because I knew that okay am I going to meet am sir and Kiran ma’am for my audition I’ll I don’t know whether I’ll be able to deliver dialogues because you know it’s a very overwhelming feeling but then they made sure to make me feel so comfortable. They were talking to me first you know they were telling me where are you from and I started talking to them and then I felt comfortable and then we auditioned and that’s how it happened for me and process that was again a different beautiful story.”

How Word Of Mouth Helped The Movie

When asked what did she make of the response when the film released, Pratibha Ranta told NewsX the film’s audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising both the film and her performance. Pratibha mentioned how fans continue to recognize her, showering her with love and appreciation for the film’s message and her portrayal of a strong, independent woman.

She believes that the film’s themes of equality, financial independence, and combating patriarchy have resonated deeply with viewers, contributing to its success.

As the film now competes on the global stage, Pratibha expressed gratitude for the guidance she received from Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. She said they have always emphasized the importance of staying humble and grounded, even amid success. This advice, along with her family’s values, has helped her stay focused on her craft.

How Laapataa Ladies Gives Out Message Of Combating Patriarchy And Equality

While shedding light on how Laapataa Ladies resonated with people, Pratibha Ranta told NewsX, “I don’t know my life has changed in such a beautiful way and I’m pretty sure that film has also resonated with people on a very beautiful scale because our film talks about so many great things it talks about equality it talks about you know how important it is for every individual to know what they want to do in life- to be financially independent.

She continued, “All these things these small small things and the film is full of innocence and it’s a very simple film nothing too complicated to understand and with comedy it becomes even more fun to watch I think.”

Pratibha added, “What’s also resonated perhaps the message that the film is giving out on combating patriarchy and on equality and hopefully that’s something which will resonate with World audiences as well yeah I think so because you know at the end of the day all of us we really want to do something in our lives so now whether it’s international or national the core message remains the same, the core feeling remains the same.”

The Journey From Shimla To Mumbai

Reflecting on her journey from Shimla to Mumbai, Pratibha described her early struggles as an outsider in the film industry. She revealed how her passion for acting, nurtured by watching films with her father, led her to move to Mumbai and pursue her dream. Initially balancing college and auditions, she eventually secured a TV role, which helped reassure her family about her career path.

Pratibha Ranta told NewsX, “You know when I was very young I remember watching films with my father and you know he would narrate several stories to me and I would like imagine. Somewhere or the other when you you know bring this conversation to your family that oh you know you want to go to Bombay and pursue acting it becomes little difficult to understand because we don’t see it around we don’t see that thing happening around us like we don’t see any auditions going on in Shimla.

Ranta also shared, “It was a little difficult for my family initially but then I told that listen I really want to go I’ll do one thing I’ll do my college from Mumbai and simultaneously. When I came to Bombay within 6 months I think uh I got my TV show and which went on for like 2 years and then my family they were quite secured because even doing a television show was a big deal so my family was like you do what you’re doing I think now we really want to believe in you and you are making good decisions for yourselves.”

The Inspiration From Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut

Pratibha Ranta also acknowledged the inspiring influence of fellow Himachal native Kangana Ranaut, whose success in Bollywood has served as a source of motivation for her. She expressed pride in the growing recognition of Indian cinema globally, citing the success of Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, as well as the achievements of films like All We Imagine as Light.

“Growing up when I watched her performance in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, it was really very inspiring and you know when you come from a small

town and someone makes big from your place only you do look up to that person,” said Pratibha adding, “you feel like now when I also go back to Shimla they come up to me and they say acting and then I just feel like oh you know it’s just so beautiful to see those dream in their eyes I think it’s a different feeling.”

In conclusion, Pratibha highlighted the significance of Laapataa Ladies and its relatable themes, expressing hope that the film’s universal message of equality and independence will continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. As she embarks on the journey to the Oscars, Pratibha remains grateful for the opportunity and the support she has received, excited for what the future holds.

