Lebanese Musician Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Tributes Pour In For Son Of Icon Fayrouz

Ziad Rahbani—yeah, that Ziad, the genius who dared to shake up Lebanon’s music and theater scene—has passed away at 69.

The news broke Saturday, picked up by AP from the state-run National News Agency. Somebody close to him confirmed it, but no one’s saying exactly what happened yet.

President Joseph Aoun didn’t hold back, calling Ziad a “complete intellectual and cultural phenomenon.” That’s not even hype—if you’ve ever heard his stuff, you know. The president basically said Rahbani was Lebanon’s conscience, a voice always fighting for the underdog, mirroring the pain and struggles of regular people.

Aoun made a point to mention how Ziad mashed up classical, jazz, and oriental music, pulling Lebanese culture into a whole new era. “A living extension of the Rahbani family,” he said—because, honestly, you can’t talk about Lebanese art without mentioning that name.

This one hurts. The country just lost a legend.

How did the Internet react?

One of Lebanon’s most celebrated composers & musicians Ziad Rahbani – as well as the son & curator of the musical legacy of his legendary mother Fairouz – has died at the age of 69 – his music remains an essential part of the soundtrack of life in Lebanon #زياد_رحباني pic.twitter.com/HC9lgz9Rui — sebastian usher (@sebusher) July 26, 2025

Lebanon 🇱🇧, today, lost a legendary composer, pianist, playwright, and political commentator, known for his complex relationship with the “Rahbani nation” (a great book/a must read) Chris Stone wrote while Ziad Rahbani work builds upon and sometimes critiques the nationalistic… pic.twitter.com/obPoq3Bmfh — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) July 26, 2025

Today one of Lebanon’s greatest musical minds passed away. Ziad Rahbani was a pioneer in his field and someone I considered to be the greatest to come out of Lebanon when it comes to music composition. May God have mercy on his soul. pic.twitter.com/wzjzDbL3df — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 26, 2025

ALSO READ: Internet Can’t Digest Astronomer Hiring Chris Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Row