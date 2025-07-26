Home > Entertainment > Lebanese Musician Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Tributes Pour In For Son Of Icon Fayrouz

Lebanese music and theater icon Ziad Rahbani has died at 69, according to state media. President Joseph Aoun hailed him as a “cultural phenomenon” and the voice of Lebanon’s struggles. Known for blending classical, jazz, and oriental music, Rahbani’s legacy cements him as a pillar of Lebanese art.

Published: July 26, 2025 17:14:58 IST

Ziad Rahbani—yeah, that Ziad, the genius who dared to shake up Lebanon’s music and theater scene—has passed away at 69.

The news broke Saturday, picked up by AP from the state-run National News Agency. Somebody close to him confirmed it, but no one’s saying exactly what happened yet.

President Joseph Aoun didn’t hold back, calling Ziad a “complete intellectual and cultural phenomenon.” That’s not even hype—if you’ve ever heard his stuff, you know. The president basically said Rahbani was Lebanon’s conscience, a voice always fighting for the underdog, mirroring the pain and struggles of regular people.

Aoun made a point to mention how Ziad mashed up classical, jazz, and oriental music, pulling Lebanese culture into a whole new era. “A living extension of the Rahbani family,” he said—because, honestly, you can’t talk about Lebanese art without mentioning that name.

This one hurts. The country just lost a legend. 

How did the Internet react?

