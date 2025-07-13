LIVE TV
Lee Min Ho Mourns Loss Of Pet Dog Choco As Fans Offer Condolences Ahead of His Film Comeback, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy

Lee Min Ho announced the passing of his beloved dog Choco on Instagram, sharing heartfelt memories of their 16 years together. Fans flooded social media with condolences, offering support amid of his upcoming film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

Lee Min Ho and his beloved dog, Choco

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 15:54:02 IST

Lee Min Ho, the South Korean actor, posted the tragic  and devastating news of the death of his favorite dog Choco on July 12, 2025, on Instagram. His 16-year-old companion, always by Lee’s side, was remembered in a tearful entry with photos on Instagram that showed their relationship, from road trips to long nights at home. 

Heartbreaking Loss of Choco After 16 Years

In his post Lee shared his last message to his pet in Korean, “After 16 years of time given by my beloved Choco, he returned to the arms of nature. I hope you had a happy time together, and thank you for always loving Choco.”

 The news, along with the cute photographs, broke fans’ hearts, as Choco became a beloved figure via Lee’s social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)



Fans Flood Social Media with Condolences

The news prompted an outpouring of support on platforms like X, where fans expressed their grief and admiration for Choco. Fans offered messages of strength, writing, “Stay strong, Minho,” and “Choco is resting in a better place.” The emotional response highlighted the deep connection between Lee, his fans, and Choco.

Many fans sent Lee Min Ho condolence in his instagram comment section, supporting his in this painful time. A user commented, “These angels are so precious to us. My heart ached to hear that. Unconditional love can be taken away from them. I am so very sorry. May God give you patience.”

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Nears Release

In the wake of loss, Lee gets ready for his comeback on-screen in Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, opening in South Korea on July 23, 2025, and in North America on Aug. 1. Based on a hit webtoon, the fantasy-action movie features Lee playing Yoo Joong-hyuk opposite Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and Jisoo.

The action revolves around Kim Dok Ja who gets caught in a race against a novel’s doomsday prophecy unfolding, with assurances of intense action and profound emotion.

The timing of Choco’s death casts a somber shadow on Lee’s long-awaited comeback to the big screen after nearly a decade but his fans have become his support system, pushing him to do well. 

Tags: korean movieomnicsient readersouth korea

