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Home > Entertainment News > Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43

Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43

Leonis Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 after battling cancer. The businessman transformed the platform into a global success after acquiring parent firm Fenix International in 2018, overseeing massive growth and record dividend payouts.

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies at 43 (IMAGE: X)
OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies at 43 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 23, 2026 19:12:44 IST

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Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43

Leonis Radvinsky Death: OnlyFans owner Leonis Radvinsky has died at the age of 43 after a fight with cancer on Monday, March 23. 

OnlyFans owner Leonis Radvinsky dies at 43

In 2018, the Ukrainian-American businessman bought the parent company of the UK-based content platform, Fenix International, and continued to own the majority share and was a director of the parent company.

OnlyFans expanded very fast under his management and remained within the UK.

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Among the owners of privately held companies in the country, Radvinsky had a reputation of getting some of the highest rate of dividend payments. The company has received a record amount of dividends of 701 million last year itself.

How Leonis Radvinsky revolutionised Porn

His most recent filings in the UK show that he bought a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018, several years after its creation by two British businessmen, Guy and Tim Stokely. During his rule, the platform developed at a very high pace, and creators had an opportunity to make a direct income via subscribers.

Although the platform was somewhat known to do explicit content which was usually prohibited on other social media, it also evolved to have more types of creators, which included fitness trainers, musicians and chefs.

It has gained a boost of popularity in the Covid-19 pandemic, when a great number of people resorted to online platforms to earn a living. In 2024, the company had over 4.6 million creators and approximately 377 million users and made over 1.4 billion dollars in revenue. OnlyFans usually imposes a 20 per cent fee on the revenue resulting in subscriptions and the sale of content.

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Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43

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Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43
Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43
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