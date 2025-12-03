LIVE TV
'Let her promote Agastya's film without us': Paparazzi Blast Jaya Bachchan's 'Gandi Pant' Remark, Decide to Boycott Her

After Jaya Bachchan openly criticised the paparazzi culture, several well-known paparazzi have hit back at the veteran actress’s remarks. "It’s unfortunate what she said. Her grandson Agastya’s film Ikkis is going to be released. What if the paps don’t come to cover the promotions?"

Jaya Bachchan made it known that her relationship with the paparazzi is "nonexistent." (Representative Image: X)
Jaya Bachchan made it known that her relationship with the paparazzi is “nonexistent.” (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 3, 2025 19:05:33 IST

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s recent ‘gandi pant’ remark against paparazzi during the conversation with Burkha Dutt at the ‘We The Women’ event has sparked a massive uproar. The paparazzi community got offended by her comments, and several paps have now decided to boycott the actress and her family entirely. 

After Jaya Bachchan openly criticised the paparazzi culture, several well-known paparazzi have hit back at the veteran actress’s remarks. 

Paps to Boycott Jaya Bachchan 

Varinder Chawla, speaking to HT, said, “She should know- the paps she is targeting, are they all paps, or YouTubers and fans in the mix too? Kisi ko aise bura mat boliye. I told my colleagues, apni self respect rakhte hai, aur inko boycott karte hai.”

Paps Decline to Promote Agastya’s Film Ikkis

Following Jaya Bachchan’s remark on paps, Pallav Paliwal said, “It’s unfortunate what she said. Her grandson Agastya’s film Ikkis is going to be released. What if the paps don’t come to cover the promotions? Amitabh ji comes outside his house every Sunday, no leading media covers it, it’s us paps. Judging someone on the basis of their appearance, people who work day and night tirelessly.”

He further added, “She might be of the opinion that we aren’t ‘media’, but we are social media. Print and electronic se zyaada fast dekhe jaane wala medium hai. If Jaya ji can promote Agastya’s film without paps, on her own, by posting on her social media pages, then okay. Aap itni badi hasti hain, aisa nahi bolna chahiye tha. (She may think we aren’t ‘media’, but we are social media, a medium that is seen far faster and wider than print or electronic outlets. If Jaya ji can promote Agastya’s film without the paps, solely by posting on her own social media pages, then fine. But being such a big personality, she shouldn’t have said something like that.”)

Jaya Bachchan Remark on Paparazzi 

While at a panel discussion, Jaya Bachchan made it known that her relationship with the paparazzi is “nonexistent.” She questioned their looks, “But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke (they wear cheap tight pants and have a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people?



But here not story does not end, she further questioned their educational background, “What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through to YouTube or whatever social platform?” 

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 7:05 PM IST
