Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

The funeral for former One Direction star Liam Payne, who tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, is set to take place next week in the UK.

Payne’s family, friends, and fans worldwide are preparing to say their final goodbyes to the singer, whose untimely death has left millions devastated.

Payne’s body is expected to arrive in the UK as early as Wednesday, November 6, following the completion of necessary procedures in Argentina.

Reports suggest that his funeral service will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral in Wolverhampton, a significant location that Payne’s family chose to honor his life and legacy. The intimate gathering is expected to include his close family members, friends, and former One Direction bandmates.

Since news of his death broke, spontaneous vigils have taken place in cities across the globe, with fans in New York, London, and Paris gathering to pay tribute. In a moving statement shared on social media, Payne’s former bandmates — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan — expressed their heartbreak, calling Payne a “beloved brother” and sharing memories of their time together.

