L'Oreal stages star-studded show as Paris Fashion Week kicks off 

L'Oreal stages star-studded show as Paris Fashion Week kicks off 

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 30, 2025 06:52:02 IST

L'Oreal stages star-studded show as Paris Fashion Week kicks off 

By Dominique Patton PARIS (Reuters) -L'Oreal Paris drew crowds to a celebrity-packed spectacle outside the French capital's historic Hotel de Ville on Monday, where models and Hollywood icons strutted down an open-air catwalk to celebrate beauty, empowerment and sisterhood. Bright red, black, gold and white dresses, with lots of glitter, adorned the models and actors as they blew kisses to fans and hugged one another in the show on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week. The event was streamed live on Instagram and TikTok, growing channels for beauty product sales. "I think it sets the tone for the week. It fills the night with so much excitement and energy. I'm not a model but it's fun to pretend to be a model," American actress Eva Longoria told Reuters ahead of the show. Other stars strutting for L'Oreal Paris included Andie MacDowell and Viola Davis, both wearing bright red lipstick, Jane Fonda in a tight golden bodysuit, while model Kendall Jenner closed the show in a long, white gown. Brazilian singer Anitta performed midway through the event. L'Oreal Paris is one of dozens of brands owned by L'Oreal, which produces skin serums, hair colouring and perfumes spanning the mass market to high-end luxury. The company holds the licence to produce Armani makeup and was named a preferred buyer in the late designer's will to take a stake in Armani Group. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hanna Rantala; Editing by Richard Chang)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 6:52 AM IST
