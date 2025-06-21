Live Tv
Love Island USA : Timings, Cast, Streaming And All You Need To Know About Season 7

Love Island USA : Timings, Cast, Streaming And All You Need To Know About Season 7

Megan Thee Stallion surprises the Islanders on Love Island USA Season 7 with new swimsuits, a twerking challenge, and two bombshell contestants. Streaming on Peacock, the hit reality show airs new episodes daily (except Wednesdays) from a tropical villa in Fiji.

Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:04:42 IST

“Love Island USA” just keeps getting wilder. After a week that felt like an emotional rollercoaster (seriously, those Islanders need a nap), the June 19 episode dropped a bomb: Megan Thee Stallion herself strutted into the villa. Yeah, you read that right—actual Megan, Grammy in tow, basically turned the place upside down.

Hot Girl Summer, for real. Megan didn’t just pop in for selfies; she came loaded with swag—swimsuits from her Hot Girl Summer line.

The girls lost their minds. Then she cranked it up a notch with a twerking contest. Imagine a bunch of Islanders awkwardly shaking it for Megan Thee Stallion.

Can’t make this stuff up. And just when everyone thought they could chill—bam—two new bombshells walk in, a guy and a girl, ready to stir the pot. No one’s safe, and honestly, I’m here for the chaos.

When Is Love Island USA Season 7 Getting Aired?

Next episode? Oh, it’s gonna be spicy. The recoupling drama is just the tip of the iceberg. With fresh faces and people catching feelings left and right (or pretending to, who can tell anymore), alliances are shifting faster than you can say “couple goals.”

All bets are off, and Twitter’s about to explode.

Love Island USA Season 7 Timings

Wondering when to tune in? “Love Island USA” Season 7, Episode 16 drops tonight, Friday, June 20. West Coast folks, that’s 6 p.m. PT. Mountain time (yeah, even you, Arizona): 7 p.m. East Coast? 9 p.m. And it’s all happening on Peacock.

The weekly schedule? It’s basically Love Island boot camp—episodes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. No new show Wednesday (finally a breather), but Saturdays bring “Love Island: Aftersun” for the truly obsessed.

Where’s all this drama going down? Fiji, baby. The Mamanuca Islands, to be exact. Think blue water, palm trees, and enough humidity to frizz even Megan’s hair.

If you’re new: here’s the deal. Contestants live in a tricked-out villa, pair up, then scramble through challenges and those evil eliminations. Every so often, a new “bombshell” struts in, and suddenly everyone’s relationship is “on the rocks.” Fans actually get to vote via the Love Island app—so if you want to save your favorite couple (or break them up just for the drama), grab the app and go wild.

Where To Stream Love Island USA Season 7 

Streaming? It’s all on Peacock. No, it’s not free, but there’s a 7-day free trial if you’re crafty. After that, Premium starts at $7.99/month, or you can splurge for Premium Plus ($13.99/month, $139.99/year).

Oh, and there’s a limited-time annual deal for $24.99, which is basically a steal if you’re glued to this madness. So there you go—grab your snacks, fire up Peacock, and prepare for maximum mess. This season’s just heating up.

